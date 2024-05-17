Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Director Shares His Favorite Shot From the Prequel

George Miller has some thoughts on which shot was his favorite from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The movie set in the Mad Max Universe is a prequel, featuring the origin story of Charlize Theron's Furiosa. Anya Taylor-Joy takes on the role of a young Furiosa in the flick, where she's joined by Chris Hemsworth's villainous Dr. Dementus. Prolific filmmaker George Miller is behind the camera on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and while he admits it's hard to decide on which of his shots is his favorite, he does note one that sticks out to him.

ComicBook spoke to George Miller about Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, where he was asked if there were any shots that he held in high regard. "My response to that is not so much one shot.... it's a little bit like asking me, or a composer or songwriter, what's your favorite note or favorite chord?" Miller said. "It's in conjunction with the others around them. That the experience is offered to the audience. As you're making the film, there's a little competition and you say to yourself, 'Oh that's my favorite shot. Oh no, it's been replaced by this one."

He added, "There's one that when I saw it, even when we were shooting... when Dementus is on foot, running away towards the end, and he's running into the mist. And then you hear a rumble, and you're not sure if it's score or what. Then you realize it's the vehicle that Furiosa's in. Just as it creeps into frame, he disappears into the mist and then reappears again. That's the shot where I saw it, I thought, 'That works elegantly. That tells the story very well."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga's Rotten Tomatoes score revealed

The Rotten Tomatoes score for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga came out two days ago, and at that time, the movie had a Rotten Tomatoes score of 87% critics rating after 30 reviews. You can check out what some of the critics are saying below:

"Furiosa is a fine prelude to that mighty arc. Its initial rattling gradually gives way to the robust and satisfying purr of Miller, despite everything, making it work," Richard Lawson (Vanity Fair) shared.

"Furiosa is such a thrilling ride, packed with set pieces that are a masterclass in staging action, that it's a little sad when the plot veers towards the events of the previous movie – because we know that's where the ride ends," Liz Shannon Miller (Consequence) explained.

"You soon reach the point where you're sick of sand, sick of explosions, sick of off-puttingly sadistic violence, and sick of thunderous drums bashing away on the soundtrack, and yet the film keeps piling on more and more and more of them," Nicholas Barber (BBC.com) wrote.

Set more than a decade before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga explores how Furiosa was kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by the treacherous Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. As Dementus and Immortan Joe vie for control of the wasteland, Furiosa must survive every challenge in front of her as she seeks vengeance against her kidnappers on her way to return home.

Mad Max creator George Miller returns to direct Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga releases in theaters on May 24th.