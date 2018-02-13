Movies

Huge Funko Pop Sale Includes Hot Pre-Orders Like ‘Jurassic Park’

Hopefully you have some shelf space available because you can fill it and then some thanks to a […]

By

Hopefully you have some shelf space available because you can fill it and then some thanks to a spectacular sale on Funko Pop figures (and more) that’s happening right now at GameStop. The sale is buy three and get one free, and it includes over 1000 items! Plus, you’ll get free shipping on orders over $35.

Amazingly enough, you’ll find loads of hot Funko pre-orders and brand new releases among these items, like Pops from the new Jurassic Park collection, Monster Hunter World, GameStop exclusives and more. You can shop the entire sale here, but we’ve picked out some gems to get you started:

POP! Rides: Jurassic Park – Park Vehicle
POP! Movies: Jurassic Park – Tyrannosaurus Rex
POP! Anime: Dragonball Z Super Saiyan Goku
POP! 8-Bit: Nightmare on Elm Street – Freddy Krueger (NES Colors) – Exclusive
POP! Games: Monster Hunter World – Rathalos
POP! Games: Marvel Contest of Champions – Venompool with Phone – Exclusive
POP! Anime: Dragon Ball Super – Goku Black
POP! Anime: Dragonball – Goku & Flying Nimbus
POP! Marvel: Thor Ragnarok – Surtur – Exclusive
POP! Animation: Rick & Morty – Pickle Rick
POP! Disney: Kingdom Hearts – Sora
POP! Star Wars – Deluxe Chewbacca in AT-ST
POP! Heroes: Suicide Squad – Batman (Joker) – SDCC 2017 Exclusive

Head on over to GameStop and grab all of your favorites before they sell out!

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is expecting another limited run of their exclusive Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goku Pop figure to arrive sometime this month. It’s a variant of the version listed in the GameStop sale above. If you didn’t have the chance to add it to your collection before, now is the time to pre-order and secure one before it sells out again. It features glow-in-the-dark hair!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

