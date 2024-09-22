The Garfield Movie Has Been an Instant Streaming Hit on Netflix

The Garfield Movie may not have received great reviews when it hit theaters earlier this year, but Sony's animated adaptation of the iconic comic strip performed pretty well at the box office, earning more than $257 million across the globe. That success has continued into the world of streaming. The Garfield Movie was added to Netflix this weekend with very little fanfare, but animated movie fans found it quickly and helped it soar through the streamer's rankings.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees The Garfield Movie rise straight to the top of the daily movie rankings, surpassing recent Netflix hits like Uglies and Rebel Ridge.

This has been something of a pattern for animated films on Netflix, especially those that were first released theatrically. The Garfield Movie follows in the footsteps of other recent animated hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Trolls Band Together.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!