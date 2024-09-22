The Garfield Movie Has Been an Instant Streaming Hit on Netflix
Sony's latest animated feature is now streaming on Netflix.
The Garfield Movie may not have received great reviews when it hit theaters earlier this year, but Sony's animated adaptation of the iconic comic strip performed pretty well at the box office, earning more than $257 million across the globe. That success has continued into the world of streaming. The Garfield Movie was added to Netflix this weekend with very little fanfare, but animated movie fans found it quickly and helped it soar through the streamer's rankings.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees The Garfield Movie rise straight to the top of the daily movie rankings, surpassing recent Netflix hits like Uglies and Rebel Ridge.
This has been something of a pattern for animated films on Netflix, especially those that were first released theatrically. The Garfield Movie follows in the footsteps of other recent animated hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Trolls Band Together.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Garfield Movie
"The lasagna-loving house cat must leap into action when his midnight snack attack goes totally awry. Can Garfield pull off the ultimate dairy heist?"
2. Uglies
"In a futuristic society divided into Uglies and Pretties, where cosmetic surgery is mandatory, choosing to be yourself is the ultimate form of rebellion."
3. Rebel Ridge
"Small-town cops think Terry is an easy target when they seize the former Marine's life savings. They have no idea how far he's willing to go for justice."
4. His Three Daughters
"A trio of estranged sisters reunite at their dying father's New York City apartment in this 'bitingly funny and disarmingly honest' drama (The Atlantic)."
5. Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter
"'My daughter's case wasn't unsolved – it was uninvestigated.' In this true-crime documentary, a persistent mother takes matters into her own hands."
6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Two plumbers from Brooklyn find themselves transported to a new world in this family film from the animation studio behind the Despicable Me franchise."
7. American Gangster
"Ambition and corruption clash in 1970s Harlem, where a charismatic drug kingpin rises to power and faces off with an u[right detective and deadly rivals."
8. Trolls Band Together
"Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the 'funny and clever' third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times)."
9. Migration
"Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks and Danny DeVito star in this charming story about a family of ducks who go on an exciting journey to Jamaica."
10. Edge of Tomorrow
"Two soldiers — one fierce, the other not — fight an alien invasion in this mind-bending thriller that NPR calls 'refreshing and unexpected.'"
