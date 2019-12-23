See Will Smith Pull Double Duty on the Set of Gemini Man in New Featurette

Director Ang Lee has proven on multiple occasions that he is one of the most ambitious filmmakers of his time, with his latest film, Gemini Man, being yet another addition to his long list of features that push cinematic technology forward in unexpected ways. Not only did Lee deliver audiences an experience in a higher frame rate than typical movies, adding a unique look to all of the action unfolding, but the film featured Will Smith playing dual roles of the same character at different ages, who have collided with one another. Check out the featurette above chronicling the filming process and grab Gemini Man on Digital HD on December 23rd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 14, 2020.

Will Smith stars as retired hitman Henry Brogan, forced on the run by a young, highly skilled operative who will stop at nothing to eliminate his target. Now on a race around the globe, Henry must outsmart the mysterious assassin at every step – but how far will he go once they finally come face to face? Packed with epic fight scenes and groundbreaking visual effects, Gemini Man is the future of action movies.

The Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases are packed with over an hour of fascinating bonus content, including an alternate opening, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes explorations of the film’s groundbreaking technology, interviews with the cast and crew, and more.

Also, in a first for Paramount, the 4K Ultra HD disc is encoded in 60FPS (frames-per- second) for exceptional sharpness and clarity vs. the standard 24FPS and also includes an exclusive visual effects scene breakdown presented by WETA in 60FPS, Ultra HD, and High Dynamic Range.

The 4K Ultra HD disc and 4K Ultra HD Digital releases present the film in Dolby Vision, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality with spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Gemini Man is the first ever Dolby Vision high frame rate disc to be released. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. In addition, both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the film.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL:

Alternate Opening

Deleted Scenes

The Genesis of Gemini Man

Facing Your Younger Self

The Future Is Now

Setting the Action

Next Level Detail

The Vision of Ang Lee

ONLY AVAILABLE ON 4K ULTRA HD DISC

Visual Effects Progression presented by WETA—In 60FPS, Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range

Gemini Man lands on Digital HD on December 23rd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 14, 2020.