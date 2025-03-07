Gene Hackman’s Cause of Death Revealed

Gene Hackman’s cause of death has been revealed. A new report has been released, which claims that Hackman likely died a week after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, passed away, due to complications from hantavirus. Secondary reporting indicates that Hackman’s autopsy has revealed that the Oscar-winning actor died of “severe heart disease,” as well as “advanced Alzheimer’s disease,” with the latter perhaps helping shed light on the bizarre circumstances and implications surrounding the discovery of the couple’s bodies in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

In a statement during a press conference, Santa Fe medical examiner Dr. Heather Jarrell said, “It is reasonable to conclude that Mr. Hackman died on February 17. He was in very poor health.” Jarrell went on to state that there was evidence that Hackman had not eaten for days before his death; Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza indicated that the probe into the Hackmans’ deaths is still ongoing, but heading toward conclusion, as there are “loose ends that we need to tie up.”

However, this new reporting should put to rest much of the speculation about Hackman’s death being some act of foul play or some kind of tragic household accident (like a gas or carbon monoxide leak). That said, it will not bring family, friends, and fans any comfort to think of Gene Hackman possibly being in a state of addled confusion for nearly a week after his wife’s passing. It only makes the loss more tragic, and the end of an esteemed actor’s story even sadder.

Hackman (95) was discovered dead in his Santa Fe, New Mexico, home on Thursday, February 27th; his wife Betsy Arakawa (64) was also discovered dead in the residence, in a separate room, with one of the couple’s three dogs also discovered dead. Conspiracy theories started flying around when details of the discovery came to light: Arakawa being found in the bathroom, with a space heater placed by her head, and pills being found scattered on the floor. The pills were since discovered to be Diltiazem, a blood pressure medication, Tylenol, and thyroid meds – thereby debunking some of the darker theories about possible murder and/or suicide having occurred.

Hackman had been living a very reclusive life for going on two decades, after retiring from acting. Friends of Hackman and Arakaway have since spoken up and stated that the actor was visibly declining in health in recent months, with his Daniel Lenihan saying, “In recent times, [Hackman was] essentially kind of homebound.”

However, one of Hackman’s daughters, Leslie Ann Hackman, refutes this notion, claiming that “Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition.” It seems that the medical examiner’s report settles that debate, with clear indication of the substantial health challenges Hackman was facing.

We wish Gene Hackman’s family and friends condolences and healing energy in their time of grieving.

