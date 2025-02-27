Gene Hackman’s Death Now Considered Suspicious as New Details Emerge

New details have emerged regarding the death of Oscar winner Gene Hackman. Hollywood woke up to the shocking news this morning that Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead inside their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. While there was no immediate evidence of foul play at hand, an investigation is now underway, according to authorities. The search warrant affidavit states Hackman and Arakawa’s deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” due to all of the “circumstances surrounding” the event. The document also revealed how the bodies of Hackman, Arakawa, and the dog were discovered in the home.

According to the affidavit, Gene Hackman was found on the mud room floor, where he appeared to have fallen suddenly. Arakawa was found on the floor in a bathroom lying on her side, with a German shepherd found dead approximately 10 to 15 feet from her. A space heater was also near Arakawa, and an open prescription bottle was on the counter with some of the pills scattered, per the search warrant.

Two other dogs were discovered alive at the home. The warrant states one dog was inside the home near Arakawa’s body, with the other located outside. A possible carbon monoxide leak has not been discovered, with the Santa Fe City Fire Department finding no evidence. However, since the front door was open before responders arrived, the carbon monoxide could have exited the premises.

The New Mexico Gas Company also responded to the welfare check called in for Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, and “as of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence,” per the warrant. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check called in by Hackman’s neighbor on Wednesday afternoon when their bodies were discovered.

According to the warrant, two maintenance workers said they hadn’t heard from either Hackman or Arakawa in about two weeks. And one of the maintenance workers went to the home and found the front door open, though there weren’t any signs of a forced entry or personal items taken from the home or rummaged through.

At this time the manner of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s deaths is not known, and the sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected, according to the search warrant.

Gene Hackman was 95 years old, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, a classical pianist, was 64. One of Hackman’s most iconic roles was as the DC villain Lex Luthor in 1978’s Superman. Hackman would reprise the role in 1980’s Superman II and later return for 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, making him one of the most recognizable faces in the Superman franchise alongside Christopher Reeve’s iconic portrayal of the Man of Steel. His other notable films include Hoosiers, The French Connection, and Unforgiven, with the latter two earning him two Academy Awards for Best Actor.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss,” Gene Hackman’s children, Elizabeth, Leslie, and Annie Hackman said in a statement to the BBC.