Jordan Peele Responds To ‘Get Out’ Golden Globes Controversy

Critical and commercial hit and social thriller Get Out is competing in the “comedy” category at the upcoming Golden Globes, but director Jordan Peele “doesn’t care” — as long as audiences continue to recognize the film’s themes of systematic racism. Peele, producer Blumhouse and studio Universal made the decision to submit Get Out in the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, and Peele has responded to the resulting divisive criticism via a statement released by Deadline:

“The most rewarding part of making Get Out is the conversations the film has inspired,” first time director Peele wrote. “When I originally heard the idea of placing it in the comedy category it didn’t register to me as an issue. I missed it. There’s no category for social thriller. So what? I moved on. I made this movie for the loyal black horror fans who have been underrepresented for years. When people began standing up for my voice, it meant a lot. Get Out doesn’t just belong to me any more, now it belongs to everyone.

“The reason for the visceral response to this movie being called a comedy is that we are still living in a time in which African American cries for justice aren’t being taken seriously. It’s important to acknowledge that though there are funny moments, the systemic racism that the movie is about is very real. More than anything, it shows me that film can be a force for change. At the end of the day, call Get Out horror, comedy, drama, action or documentary, I don’t care. Whatever you call it, just know it’s our truth.”

Get Out released to theaters in February to critical acclaim — it holds a rare near-perfect 99% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — and went on to earn $253 million worldwide on a $4.5 million dollar budget, making it another low-budget-high-box-office win for horror hit makers Blumhouse.

More importantly, Get Out has been hailed as a timely and important commentary on societal issues that has garnered the film a lengthy and growing slew of award nominations, and is likely to be a heavy contender in various categories at the 90th Academy Awards in March 2018.

The Golden Globes will announce nominations December 11, with NBC airing the live broadcast of the 75th annual Golden Globes January 7.