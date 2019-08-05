First Ghostbusters 2020 Set Photos Reveal Ecto-1

The world is waiting to see what director Jason Reitman has come up with for his Ghostbusters sequel, which will return fans to the world his father, Ivan Reitman, built in the original Ghostbusters movies. Production on Ghostbusters 2020 has already begun, and thanks to some photos leaking from the set, we’re now getting our first looks at what the Ghostbusters’ iconic car Ecto-1 will look like!

Take a look at the version of Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 that Jason Reitman will be using in his film:

‘Ghostbusters’ Car Spotted in Canada Filming New Movie https://t.co/1ePhmNtRwV — TMZ (@TMZ) August 5, 2019

As was teased in the very first Ghostbusters 2020 announcement trailer, this car is the classic Ecto-1. The iconic vehicle is shown in the trailer footage being parked away and covered up for a long time, until the events of this direct sequel bring it back to the streets.

Ghostbusters 2020 is currently filming in Alberta, Canada. According to TMZ, the scene with Ecto-1 is being shot in the “small town” of Crossfield, with sources reporting that a local school and downtown Chinese restaurant are being used as sets for the film. The gossip outlet is also quick to note that Bill Murray has not been spotted around the set.

Details about the new Ghostbusters are being kept firmly under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped fans from piecing together some interesting insights from different set photos and videos. One big theory so far are that the announced stars of the film – Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and McKenna Grace (Captain Marvel) – are actually the family of Egon Spengler, one of the original Ghostbusters characters played by the late Harold Remis. Specifically there are hints that Grace is playing a glasses-wearing science wiz like her dad – possibly picking up his work in ‘parapsychology,’ which leads to a whole new Ghostbusting mission.

Ivan Reitman has certainly hinted that an “emotional and funny” story about family – and specifically the bonds of legacy between father and child(ren) – are what moved him so deeply in this new Ghostbusters story written by a son who has followed in his foosteps as a filmmaker.

Ghostbusters star Dan Aykroyd also echoed that sentiment, stating:

“Jason came up with this idea, which is just so good, everybody got it right away and understood. It will connect, better than anything, to the first movie,” Dan Aykroyd told GameSpot. “That’s about all I can say about it, but the two movies will connect, in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

Ghostbusters 2020 is now filming for a July 10, 2020 release date.