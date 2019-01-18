New ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Will Reportedly Star a Teenage Team

It sounds like the next Ghostbusters movie is taking the franchise into an interesting direction.

According to a new tweet from The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit, the main characters of the upcoming Ghostbusters 3 will be a quartet of teenagers — two boys and two girls.

The main characters will be 4 teens: 2 boys, 2 girls, per sources. //t.co/jwcSlpz3CY — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) January 16, 2019

The new film is expected to be a direct continuation of the original Ghostbusters films, and will be directed and co-written by Jason Reitman, the son of original franchise director Ivan Reitman.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman shared when the film was announced. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

“This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present.” Reitman added. “We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

The original Ghostbusters debuted in 1984 and starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson. The film was a smash success, earning itself a sequel in 1989 while also inspiring an animated series.

In 2016, a reboot was directed by Paul Feig starring Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy. The reboot failed to resonate with audiences as effectively as the original series, despite featuring cameos from Murray, Aykroyd, and Hudson. Harold Ramis passed away in 2014.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” Reitman admitted.

News of a Ghostbusters revival was met with a pretty varied response from fans of the franchise, with some essentially blindsided by how fast the news of a new film was coming together. With a teaser already released and filming expected to begin later this year, it will be interesting to see who ends up bringing the latest chapter of the Ghostbusters franchise to life.