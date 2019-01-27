‘Ghostbusters 3’ Receives Release Date

The latest entry in Sony’s Ghostbusters franchise is moving right along and now, the Jason Reitman-helmed flick has a release date. According to Exhibitor Relations, the untitled Ghostbusters threequel will be released on July 10th, 2020.

The box office-tracking Twitter account was also sure to mention that the movie will pick up after the events of Ghostbusters II, doubling down on the confirmation it will be set in the same universe as the original two Ghostbusters films.

Strap on your proton packs–slime time is officially dated July 10, 2020. Who ya gonna call? Jason Reitman. His UNTITLED GHOSTBUSTERS picks up where GHOSTBUSTERS II left off. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) January 26, 2019

Reitman receives the baton from his father Ivan Reitman, the director and producer of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. According to Jason, it’s a dream come true to follow in his father’s footsteps in one of the largest pop culture franchise of all time.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Reitman shared with Entertainment Weekly about the project. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

“It will be a passing of the torch both inside and out,” Ivan shared. “It was a decision he had to come to himself. He worked really hard to be independent and developed a wonderful career on his own. So I was quite surprised when he came to me with Gil and said, ‘I know I’ve been saying for 10 years I’m the last person who should make a Ghostbusters movie, but…I have this idea.’ Literally, I was crying by the end of it, it was so emotional and funny.”

The untitled Ghostbusters film is set for release on July 10th, 2020. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for all the latest news as this movie continues through development.