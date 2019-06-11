Save 40% on the Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Steelbook 4K Blu-ray

The 35th anniversary Ghostbusters / Ghostbusters II Steelbook Blu-ray set launched today, June 11th, and it’s exciting for more reasons than the 4K Ultra HD format. For one thing, it contains a lot of new footage and special features. Another reason is that it’s a whopping 40% off on Amazon for launch day – a max discount that might not last long.

Not surprisingly, Dan Aykroyd is excited about the release. What is surprising is that the Blu-ray set contains footage that even he wasn’t familiar with:

“We’re gonna have the GB1 and GBII 4K Ultra HD set, all kinds of new footage, limited edition. There’ll be new discs, including two hours of footage that you haven’t seen. I haven’t even seen some of it,” Aykroyd said at Ghostbusters Fan Fest Friday when celebrating the 1984 film’s 35th anniversary.

“Outtakes, including Fort Detmerring and the full sex act … and the original 1984 exhibitor reel that we showed people to sell the movie. So there’ll be some cool features included in this limited edition anniversary steelbook.”

The full list of special features on the new Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Steelbook 4K UHD set includes the following:

Ghostbusters

Six Rare & Newly Unearthed Deleted Scenes, including the long-requested Fort Detmerring scenes!

Raw takes for the Central Park bums sequence

1984 ShoWest Exhibitor Reel, featuring Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd pitching an early reel of footage to theatrical exhibitors.

Full Ghostbusters TV Commercial from the film

Ghostbusters TV Commercial Outtakes

“A Moment With the Stars” – original press kit featurette

Original Domestic Teaser Trailer

Original Stereo Audio for the Feature (Blu-ray only)

Fan Commentary featuring Troy Benjamin and Chris Stewart (Interdimensional Crossrip podcast), Ashley Victoria Robinson (Geek History Lesson podcast), and Sean Bishop (Ghostbusters prop replica expert), moderated by Ghost Corps’ Eric Reich

Ghostbusters II

Commentary featuring Director Ivan Reitman, Star/Co-Writer Dan Aykroyd and Executive Producer Joe Medjuck

“The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of Ghostbusters II” – June 1989

Full Ghostbusters II Theatrical EPK

Rare Unfinished Teaser Trailer – featuring the full commercial from the film!

Original Stereo Audio for the Feature (Blu-ray only)

