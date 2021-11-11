Ghostbusters: Afterlife Hasbro Plasma Series Toys and More Have Launched

Last week, Sony Pictures released a new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, revealing more info about the situation surrounding the family of the late Dr. Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). The trailer was followed by the debut of Ghostbusters: Afterlife toys from Hasbro, which includes Plasma series figures of he new generation of Ghostbusters - Lucky (Celeste O'Connor), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Podcast (Logan Kim) and Phoebe (Mckenna Grace). These Plasma series Ghostbusters figures are available to pre-order now along with new figures of the three original Ghostbusters.

Indeed, Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Raymond Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) are back in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and older versions of their characters are represented with new Plasma Series figures. These 6-inch figures will include Build-A-Ghost pieces that will form a Sentinel Terror Dog figure.

In addition to the Ghostbusters Plasma Series wave, Hasbro also announced a Nerf Mini-Puft Popper, Clue Game, RV Ghost Trap, and Fright Feature Figures based on the upcoming film - images are available in the gallery below. All of these items and more are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now. Inside that link you'll also find items like the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ecto-1, Proton Pack, and PKE meter.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Also starring Paul Rudd, Bokeem Woodbine, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim, Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on November 11.

