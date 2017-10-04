‘Ghostbusters’ Animated Movie Rumored to Be From Ghosts’ POV

Sony has had a Ghostbusters animated movie in the works for a year now, though details on what the film would entail have been sketchy, other than it’s part of Sony’s expansion of the Ghostbusters universe, and that it will be directed by Fletcher Moules, best known for his Clash of Clans video game commericials.

Now The Hashtag Show is dropping some rumored details about the Ghostbusters animated movie, including a particularly intriguing approach to the film. Apparently, this is a Ghostbusters story that we’ll get form a ghost’s perspective.

THS doesn’t have any more details than that to share, but it’s enough. As is pointed out in the report, seeing the world of the Ghostbusters from a ghost’s perspective is definitely something new.

While the The Real Ghostbusters cartoon series of late-80s and early-90s delved into ideas like what it’s like inside the Ghostbusters master Containment Unit for holding ghosts, we’ve never really gotten a full look at how one ghost or a larger order of the supernatural world, actually views and deals with those hunting them everyday.

There’s some speculation that the “ghost POV” in question could be from one of the spirits we met in the first two Ghostbusters movies; that seems like unnecessary connective thread, though, as an original POV idea would probably do better with an entirely new story underneath it.

We’ll keep you updated about the status of this Ghostbusters animated movie.