Max Just Added One of DreamWorks’ Most Popular Animated Trilogies

Max is the streaming home of beloved family films from the likes of Studio Ghibli and Warner Bros., but this month saw the service get another major animation boost from the folks over at DreamWorks. While animated franchises can sometimes get split up between different streamers, an entire trilogy of movies from DreamWorks Animation actually reunited on Max, giving fans the opportunity to watch through the entire saga in one place.
May 1st saw Max add not one, not two, but all three Madagascar movies to its streaming lineup. That puts the entire story of Alex, Marty, Gloria, and Melman on the same streaming platform. The only title missing from the franchise is The Penguins of Madagascar, which is a spinoff that doesn’t include any of the main characters from the trilogy.
Madagascar first hit theaters in 2005 and made more than $542 million at the global box office, turning it into DreamWorks’ next big franchise (following the success of Shrek). Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa arrived three years later and delivered an even bigger splash, earning nearly $604 million. The final film in the main series, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, made a whopping $746 million in 2012.
For those who aren’t familiar, the Madagascar films follow a group of domesticated animals from the Central Park Zoo who escape into the wild. The movies star Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith, and David Schwimmer.
What’s New on Max in May?
Families are certainly excited to see Madagascar popping up on Max, but those movies are far from the only ones that made their way to the service this month. Below, you can check out the full list of titles added to Max on May 1st.
