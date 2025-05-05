Max Just Added One of DreamWorks’ Most Popular Animated Trilogies

Max is the streaming home of beloved family films from the likes of Studio Ghibli and Warner Bros., but this month saw the service get another major animation boost from the folks over at DreamWorks. While animated franchises can sometimes get split up between different streamers, an entire trilogy of movies from DreamWorks Animation actually reunited on Max, giving fans the opportunity to watch through the entire saga in one place.

May 1st saw Max add not one, not two, but all three Madagascar movies to its streaming lineup. That puts the entire story of Alex, Marty, Gloria, and Melman on the same streaming platform. The only title missing from the franchise is The Penguins of Madagascar, which is a spinoff that doesn’t include any of the main characters from the trilogy.

Madagascar first hit theaters in 2005 and made more than $542 million at the global box office, turning it into DreamWorks’ next big franchise (following the success of Shrek). Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa arrived three years later and delivered an even bigger splash, earning nearly $604 million. The final film in the main series, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, made a whopping $746 million in 2012.

For those who aren’t familiar, the Madagascar films follow a group of domesticated animals from the Central Park Zoo who escape into the wild. The movies star Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith, and David Schwimmer.

What’s New on Max in May?

Families are certainly excited to see Madagascar popping up on Max, but those movies are far from the only ones that made their way to the service this month. Below, you can check out the full list of titles added to Max on May 1st.

100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Private War

Badman’s Country

Barricade

Broadway Melody of 1940

Carson City

Chronicle

Chronicle: Director’s Cut

Dallas

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)

Enter The Dragon

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Funny People

Hannibal

In the Fade

Inception

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Lone Star

Lost River

Madagascar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Megan Leavey

Notting Hill

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Red Tails

Ride, Vaquero!

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Royal Wedding

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Son of Belle Starr

Son of the Mask

Springfield Rifle

Stars in My Crown

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Band Wagon

The Bounty Hunter

The First Texan

The Goonies

The Kissing Bandit

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man Behind the Gun

The Mortal Storm

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoma Kid

The Oklahoman

The Painted Hills

The Princess Bride

The Shining

The Silence of the Lambs

The Young Guns

They Died with Their Boots On

This Means War

This Means War: Extended Edition

Thunder Over the Plains

Trail Street

Vengeance Valley

Vivacious Lady

We Bought a Zoo

Westbound

Westward the Women

Wichita

Ziegfeld Girl