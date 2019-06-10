EXCLUSIVE: Never Before Seen Deleted Ghostbusters Scene Sees Team Pull Up to Fort Detmerring

In the years since Ghostbusters was released in 1984, the franchise has become one of the most beloved in sci-fi/comedy history, with fans of all ages falling for the wild crew of paranormal investigators. That said, no matter how much love there is for this film, and this overall franchise, there is still one thing that audiences have been asking for over the last 35 years. Everyone wants to see the infamous Fort Detmerring deleted scenes, and now we finally have the chance.

This week, on June 11th, a limited edition 35th Anniversary edition Ghostbusters steelbook is being released, containing 4K restorations of both Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2. This awesome edition of the film — which you can preorder here — also comes with a ton of never-before-seen special features, including the Fort Detmerring deleted scenes.

If you’re excited about seeing the highly-demanded deleted scenes, you’re in the right place, because we here at ComicBook.com have an exclusive first look clip from one of the scenes, “Pulling Up to Fort Detmerring.” You can check out the clip in the video above!

The release of this limited edition steelbook couldn’t come at a better time for the Ghostbusters franchise. Jason Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman, is set to helm the next sequel in the series. Reitman helped to dig up some of this unseen footage while working on the new movie, as he explained during Ghostbusters Fan Fest this past weekend.

“In making this movie, we found something kind of extraordinary,” Reitman began. “We went to Sony, and we said, ‘We’d really love to get back into the original dailies from 1984. Do you still have them?’ And we found them.

“They were in a mine in Kansas, and we shipped the boxes to Burbank. We’ve been going through the footage for reasons I cannot tell you, but along the way we found some really cool stuff.”

