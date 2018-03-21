‘Ghostbusters’ One:12 Collective Five Figure Box Set Now Available to Order

Mezco Toyz’s epic Ghostbusters One:12 Collective Deluxe Box Set is now available to pre-order right here for $300 with free shipping. That’s not cheap, but wait until you see what’s included.
The One:12 Ghostbusters Deluxe Box Set features all four of the original Ghostbusters, each standing around 6 1/2-inches tall with over 28 points of articulation, two head portraits (one natural and one scared expression), and their own light-up proton pack that can be activated with the push of a button. The detail extends to their uniforms, which feature working zippers, functional pockets, nametags, and the Ghostbusters logo. Naturally, everything is packaged in a special edition metal tin for collectors – and a Slimer figure is even included as a bonus!
The complete list of features is as follows:
• One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation
• Two (2) head portraits
• Natural expression head
• Scared expression head
• Hand painted authentic detailing
• Approximately 17cm tall
• Peter Venkman ~16.6cm
• Ray Stantz ~16.7cm
• Egon Spengler ~16.9cm
• Winston Zeddemore ~16.6cm
• Six (6) interchangeable hands
• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)
• One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)
• One (1) pair of proton gun holding hands (L&R)
Costume:
• Tailored uniform
• Elbow pads (removable)
• Utility belt
• Work boots
Accessories:
• One (1) proton pack with proton gun (batteries included)
• One (1) walkie-talkie
Character-Specific Accessories:
Peter Venkman
• Bacharach Sniffer 300
• Utility belt with walkie-talkie pouch
Ray Stantz
• Ghost trap with pedal
• Ecto goggles
• Utility belt with walkie-talkie & ghost trap pouch
Egon Spengler
• PKE meter (with extendable arms)
• Utility belt with walkie-talkie & PKE meter pouch
Winston Zeddemore
• Slimer (with articulated arms)
• Utility belt with walkie-talkie pouch
Again, you can pre-order the One:12 Ghostbusters Deluxe Box Set right here with free shipping. Currently, shipping is slated for November.
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.