‘Ghostbusters’ One:12 Collective Five Figure Box Set Now Available to Order

Mezco Toyz’s epic Ghostbusters One:12 Collective Deluxe Box Set is now available to pre-order right here for $300 with free shipping. That’s not cheap, but wait until you see what’s included.

The One:12 Ghostbusters Deluxe Box Set features all four of the original Ghostbusters, each standing around 6 1/2-inches tall with over 28 points of articulation, two head portraits (one natural and one scared expression), and their own light-up proton pack that can be activated with the push of a button. The detail extends to their uniforms, which feature working zippers, functional pockets, nametags, and the Ghostbusters logo. Naturally, everything is packaged in a special edition metal tin for collectors – and a Slimer figure is even included as a bonus!

The complete list of features is as follows:

• One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

• Two (2) head portraits

• Natural expression head

• Scared expression head

• Hand painted authentic detailing

• Approximately 17cm tall

• Peter Venkman ~16.6cm

• Ray Stantz ~16.7cm

• Egon Spengler ~16.9cm

• Winston Zeddemore ~16.6cm

• Six (6) interchangeable hands

• One (1) pair of fists (L&R)

• One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R)

• One (1) pair of proton gun holding hands (L&R)

Costume:

• Tailored uniform

• Elbow pads (removable)

• Utility belt

• Work boots

Accessories:

• One (1) proton pack with proton gun (batteries included)

• One (1) walkie-talkie

Character-Specific Accessories:

Peter Venkman

• Bacharach Sniffer 300

• Utility belt with walkie-talkie pouch

Ray Stantz

• Ghost trap with pedal

• Ecto goggles

• Utility belt with walkie-talkie & ghost trap pouch



Egon Spengler

• PKE meter (with extendable arms)

• Utility belt with walkie-talkie & PKE meter pouch

Winston Zeddemore

• Slimer (with articulated arms)

• Utility belt with walkie-talkie pouch

Again, you can pre-order the One:12 Ghostbusters Deluxe Box Set right here with free shipping. Currently, shipping is slated for November.

