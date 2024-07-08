First Gladiator 2 Poster Released Ahead of Trailer Debut

Gladiator 2 has released its first poster in anticipation of the sequel’s trailer. It’s been over 20 years since the first Gladiator film arrived in theaters back in 2000, skyrocketing the careers of Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. Filmmaker Ridley Scott returns to helm Gladiator 2, except this time Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal headline the movie. Mescal plays an older Lucius Verus (originally played by a young Spencer Treat Clark), with Pascal portraying a Roman general named Marcus Acacius, who trained under Crowe’s Maximus. With the Gladiator 2 trailer coming on July 9th, it’s time to feast our eyes on a poster.

The poster for Gladiator 2 features Paul Mescal’s Lucius Verus on one knee in the fabled arena, rubbing dirt in his hands while a sword is stuck into the ground. Other actors named on the poster include Pedro Pascal, the returning Connie Nielsen, and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington. Gladiator 2 recently debuted a group of first-look photos, with Pascal speaking of how the film honors Maximus’ legacy. Gladiator II “has an identity that is shaped by [Maximus’] legacy,” Pascal added. “It wouldn’t make sense for it not to.” The Last of Us star describes Acacius as a fighter who “learned from the best, so of course this code of honor is ingrained into his training and into his existence. But at the end of the day, he’s a different person. And that can’t change who he is. Maximus is Maximus, and that can’t be replicated. That just makes Acacius capable of different things.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paul Mescal in Gladiator 2

Gladiator 2 footage revealed at CinemaCon

The first footage from Gladiator 2 was screened at CinemaCon in April. “It is possibly more exciting that the first,” Ridley Scott said before the unfinished Gladiator II footage aired. “Working on this film was one of the stand-out moments in my life to date,” Paul Mescal said.

“I think when we arrived and saw the set built there… I remember being completely floored that they’d built ancient Rome,” Joseph Quinn said.

Pedro Pascal remembered seeing the film in theaters twice and said this movie exceeded his expectations. Denzel Washington promised action, emotion, and spectacle. “This is why people go to the movies,” he said. A five-minute segment, the first-ever look at Gladiator II, then began to play.

What is Gladiator 2 about?

In the sequel set about 15 years after 2000’s Gladiator, Oscar nominee Paul Mescal (Aftersun) plays a grown-up Lucius Verus, son of Lucilla (a returning Connie Nielsen). The original Gladiator starred Crowe as the enslaved general turned gladiator idolized by Lucius (originally played by Spencer Treat Clark), who cheered “the Spaniard” in the games. Maximus died saving Lucius and Lucilla, having avenged his murdered son and wife with the death of power-hungry Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

The Gladiator II cast includes two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington (Glory, Training Day) as a slave-turned-gladiator-turned arms and commodity dealer, and Pedro Pascal (Star Wars: The Mandalorian), May Calamawy (Moon Knight), Peter Mensah (300), Matt Lucas (Alice in Wonderland), Lior Raz (6 Underground), and Tim McInnerny (Blackadder) in undisclosed roles. Joseph Quinn (The Fantastic Four) and Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) play co-emperors Geta and Caracalla. Scott, who directed the Best Picture-winning Gladiator, also directs the sequel penned by David Scarpa (Napoleon). The new movie also reunites Scott with Oscar-winning Gladiator costume designer Janty Yates and production designer Arthur Max.

Gladiator II opens in theaters on November 22nd.