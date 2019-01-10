M. Night Shyamalan’s final installment of his Eastrail 177 Trilogy, Glass open in theaters next week, but with the official premieres for the sequel to Split and Unbreakable took place Tuesday night the first reviews are starting to pop up and that means the film is getting its initial Rotten Tomatoes score.

And it’s not good. How not good? Well, when Rotten Tomatoes tweeted the score on Wednesday the film was Rotten at 42 percent with 24 reviews, but just a few hours later the score had dropped even further to 38 percent (with 26 reviews) as of this article’s publication. You can check the initial tweet out below.

This score is a bit disappointing for a film that is one of the most eagerly-anticipated this year. Coming almost twenty years after the first Eastrail 177 film 2000’s Unbreakable, the film will pull bring together Bruce Willis’ David Dunn and Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price — Mr. Glass — from that first film as well James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb from Split. The film picks up shortly after the conclusion of Split and finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

While the premise sounds intriguing, if some of the first reviews are any indication, the execution is lacking. Inverse in particular thinks the film would have been far better had it been made at a different point in Shyamalan’s career — say closer to when Unbreakable was initially released, a time before superheroes were a thing in pop culture.

However, even with the critics being less-than-happy with Glass, that doesn’t mean that fans won’t enjoy it. Fans of Unbreakable have long wanted more of Dunn’s story and they’re going to get just that in Glass — as well as some unused footage from the first film. Shyamalan told Fandango that there will be some unseen footage from Unbreakable in Glass.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but you do see moments from the original Unbreakable,” Shyamalan mentions. “Scenes you didn’t get to see. You’ll see the same actor change, you know, 18 years on camera in front of you which is really powerful.”

Written and directed by Shyamalan, Glass will feature James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Samuel L. Jackson as they reprise their roles from previous films as Sara Paulson and Adam David Thompson serve as newcomers to the cast.

Glass enters theaters on January 18th.

Are you going to see Glass when it opens in theaters? Let us know in the comments!