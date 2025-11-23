Glen Powell’s Running Man Becomes DC’s Fastest Hero in Brilliant Mashup

Now that he’s starred in The Running Man, new DC Universe fan art has imagined Glen Powell as a new live-action version of DC’s own speeding superhero. Glen Powell is on the up and up, recently becoming widely known for roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, Hit Man, Twisters, and more. More recently, Powell stars as a new version of Ben Richards in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man remake, which hit theaters on November 14, 2025. With his stardom on the rise, Powell could be gearing up for a role in a superhero franchise.

Glen Powell has been a popular fan-cast for a number of superheroes both in the DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This includes the likes of Booster Gold, Nova, and even Batman, but new fan art shared by @venomhology on Instagram imagines Powell as DC’s very own running man, Barry Allen’s Flash. This mash-up is clearly played as a joke, but proves that Powell would actually be a fantastic choice for an older, more hardened, and more experienced version of Barry Allen, who hasn’t yet been confirmed to be joining James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU.

Why Glen Powell Would Be a Great Choice for the DCU’s New Flash

The Flash has been adapted for the screen a number of times in past, most notably brought to life by Grant Gustin in The CW’s Arrowverse and Ezra Miller in the DC Extended Universe, but neither are expected to reprise the role for the new DCU. Gunn and Safran haven’t yet confirmed the Flash’s arrival in the DCU, but with the Justice League expected to come together at some point, it would be great to see the speedster reintroduced to live-action, and Glen Powell would bring something completely new to the role.

Powell has recently been establishing himself as an action star, and The Running Man helps push this even further. Him portraying Barry Allen would make the Flash a more high-octane hero who gets involved with fights more often than we’ve previously seen, which would be great for the action of the DCU. Powell also has a few years on Gustin, Miller, and more, at 37-years-old, so he would perhaps portray a version of the Flash already deep into his superhero career, perhaps hardened by trauma and his many battles, but also with a wisdom, experience, and more comfortable tone.

Powell is not just action-based, of course. He also has a fantastic grip on comedic timing, dramatic acting, and has even worked as creator, writer, and producer on other projects. This would make him the most capable actor to play the Flash in the character’s history, and his name recognition, popularity, and fanbase could make Powell’s Barry Allen the most successful and beloved iteration of the hero yet. There’s no word on whether Glen Powell will be joining the DCU, whether as the Flash or not, but he would be an inspired choice for the speedster superhero.

