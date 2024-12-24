James Gunn Offers Update on DCU Flash Project (And Fans Will Be Disappointed)

With the DCU reboot, expectations are through the roof for new productions out of DC Studios. Creature Commandos has already kicked things off and Superman is officially opening up the universe on the big screen. Since he took the job at DC, fans have been theorizing about the future online, and even going after James Gunn, who often answers the public’s questions on Threads. When asked about Clayface’s story (which will be released in 2026) being the third production in the premiere lineup, instead of one with a bigger hero like The Flash, Gunn was straight to the point, confirming it was all down to a complete and viable script.

“Because of the number one rule here at DC: No movie will be greenlit before the script is ready. And (Mike Flanagan’s) script was ready,” he said. Gunn then went on to mention that a movie about The Flash could take a while for the DCU. “And as for the Flash we’re holding a beat on development.” No project involving the hero has been announced officially yet, although Teen Titans is in development as a feature film. In the comics, Wally West was a founding member of the team, but it’s unclear if the character will be on the roster for the film (or if the movie will get made at all).

All things considered, it’s not surprising that Gunn is a little hesitant about The Flash, given that the 2023 production starring Ezra Miller was a major box office flop. Furthermore, the controversy surrounding The Flash has stood out just as much as its monetary failure, since it was a troubled production, with delays and the actor’s legal issues making headlines.

However, even with Gunn’s response, the public is still wondering about the casting for the character. Of course, The Flash will appear eventually, but who will bring him to life? Grant Gustin remains one of the names fans throw around as still being the perfect choice. THe actor even commented on whether he would be interested in returning to the role following the conclusion of The CW series that ran from 2014 to 2023. According to Gustin, it’s a wish that only depends on the DCU co-CEO. The two seem to have already been in contact, but the actor said that The Flash never came up in conversation.

James Gunn has already made it clear the importance of organization within the studio’s management, something that will hopefully lead DC Studios toward winning back audiences. To that end The Flash could take a long time, and now it’s just a matter of patience for fans. However, it seems likely that in this new plan coordinated by Gunn and Peter Safran, the delay could be well worth it.