The Internet Is Worried Sun-Dimming Plan Will Create a Real-Life ‘Snowpiercer’

Humanity has permanently damaged the Earth’s ecosystem, forcing scientists to find the best way to maintain our planet’s resources for as long as we can. One theory being developed by researchers at Harvard and Yale could be the answer, though the internet can’t help but note how it compares to the plot of Snowpiercer.

The main cause for global warming is the industrialization of societies, leading to an increase in gases in the atmosphere, which make it more difficult for heat from the Sun’s rays to escape our planet. The research being conducted posits that by developing specialized aircraft, it could be possible to deploy chemicals into the higher levels of the atmosphere that would effectively dampen the Sun’s rays, resulting in less heat entering our atmosphere in the first place.

In the 1982 graphic novel Le Transperceneige, which was adapted into the 2013 film Snowpiercer, global governments attempt to control the global warming problem by releasing a chemical agent into the atmosphere, which inadvertently ignites a devastating ice age. Humanity is reduced to the 1,001-passenger train the Snowpiercer, which circles the globe in perpetuity.

The internet understandably expressed their concern over this new research, drawing countless reactions noting the similarities to the sci-fi story.

