‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Confirmed for Comic-Con

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will come to Comic Con International in San Diego later this month, filmmaker Mike Dougherty confirmed via Twitter.

Dougherty, who also worked on Trick-r-Treat and Krampus, answered a fan question, and gave no details beyond confirming that his upcoming Godzilla movie would appear at the pop culture festival, which runs from July 18-22 in San Diego.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gareth Edwards, who directed 2014’s Godzilla, was originally in the director’s chair for the follow-up, but dropped out of the project a while back. Dougherty stepped up shortly after that, and it is he who told a fan that Godzilla will “stomp into Hall H” (that’s the fan’s words, not his) later this month.

Promotional material has described Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the next chapter in Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ cinematic MonsterVerse, as “an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history.”

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

This, of course, leads into a planned confrontation with King Kong in 2020 from Blair Witch director Adam Wingard. Besides Edwards’s Godzilla, the film is a follow-up to Jordan Vogt-Roberts’s Kong: Skull Island, which suggests survivors of that film’s showdown with Kong might show up in the forthcoming sequel.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farming (Bates Motel), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing), and Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights). Members of the King of the Monsters cast are expected to return for Godzilla vs. Kong.

So far, each installment of the Warner/Universal Monsterverse has been met with lukewarm response from hardcore fans but a solid box office performance and good word-of-mouth from casual moviegoers.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on March 22, 2019