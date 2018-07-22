‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Trailer Released

The new trailer was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con and gives us an idea of what the monster epic will have to offer. Godzilla is going to have his hands full with the likes of Mothra and Rodan, but it seems Monster Zero could very well be the most lethal, known more commonly as King Ghidorah.

You can check out the new trailer in the video above.

The new trailer gave us plenty to look forward to, but actor O’Shea Jackson explained just how unexpected and insane the film’s ending will be.

“Well as a Godzilla fan I know that I was shocked to find out that the second movie has King Ghidorah,” Jackson told Collider. “Like King Ghidorah is the Godzilla bad guy. Like a three-headed golden dragon that shoots lightning is going to be in the movie that I’m in? Spazzing. And we got Mothra, we got Rodan, and we got King Ghidorah all in the same film. In the last scene, between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, I promise you, you will never forget in your life, and as a nerd, I am foaming at the mouth to get in like the editing room or something. No one’s answering my calls! Mike Dougherty where are you? Godzilla will be the number one movie dude, it’s a home run that I’m waiting for.”

2014’s Godzilla set the stage for WB’s Monsterverse, which also added Kong: Skull Island to the mix. Monarch has grown quite a bit since the discovery of Kong’s home and will play a big part in attempting to defend humanity from the new monsters that aim to take the land back for themselves. This film will also form the leadup to Godzilla vs. Kong, which is set to debut in 2020.

You can find the film’s official synopsis below.

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019.