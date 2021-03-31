Godzilla Vs. Kong: Real Villain, Why They’re Fighting Explained

Godzilla vs. Kong made a monstrous splash when the first trailer dropped but you might’ve missed the reason why they’re fighting. It seems to have been right in front of our faces! We don't know who will win this fight just yet, although social media is having quite a field day as lines are clearly being drawn between Team Godzilla and Team Kong. The more important question remains though: why are these two fighting? The trailers seemingly offers up major clues, linking this new movie to previous Godzilla films in the canon and introducing a fan-favorite giant robot dinosaur.

First things first, it looks like Godzilla has been acting up so the humans are calling on King Kong to fight the giant Kaiju beast whether Kong likes it or not. Based on the chains, it would seem he does not… but he probably like a killer atomic beam being shot at his furry bottom so the fight against Godzilla is on. We do havehave to ask ourselves, why is Godzilla acting up in the first place? This is the same monster that pretty much fought to save the planet the last time we saw him, right? Well, that’s probably what he’s doing right here, humans are just too stupid to realize it!

(Photo: Legendary)

So, here’s the real villain of the movie: Shun Oguri is listed on IMDb as played Ren Serizawa, the son of Ishiro Serizawa, who you might remember from a previous movie. He was killed when he sacrificed himself to save Godzilla with a nuclear bomb, so Ren probably is probably not a fan of the over-sized dinosaur as he might blame Godzilla for Ishiro’s death, as evidenced by what is literally on a screen right behind him in a quick shot from the trailer. That’s Mechagodzilla, a big mechanical giant crafted to combat Godzilla.

So, there are a couple of reasons why this could be the true villain. I’m not buying this one but maybe Mchagodzilla is actually destroying cities to make Godzilla look like the bad guy? The quick flash of Mechagodzilla in action definitely seems to imply humans are NOT benefiting from Mechagodzilla's existence. Alternatively, what if Mechagodzilla is simply being made to drum up revenge against Godzilla for killing Ren’s dad, and Godzilla is just trying to put the kabosh on that? It’s gotta be something along those lines right?

My one hope is that Millie Bobby Brown ends up piloting this thing like its Gipsy Danger from Pacific Rim. She’s got a special love for Godzilla, and the thought of seeing Mechagodzilla and Godzilla fighting together at some point, well, beautiful. Someone is going to have to be controlling it, it just depends on whether we're going to see a hero or a villain behind the wheel.

One thing seems likely though: Kong and Godzilla aren’t going to actually kill each other. Whatever has Godzilla stirred up and acting out is probably going to get the attention of them both and unite them as the big monsters who saved the planet earth, probably from humans themselves. You ever wonder if humans even deserve all the saving we get after everything we do to these animals? Thanks, in advance, Kongzilla.

What do you think? Is Ren Serizawa actually the villain of Godzilla vs. Kong who is going to bring the monsters together? Actually, if they do just fight it out, who you putting your money on? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!