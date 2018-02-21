‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ To Reportedly Start Filming In October

The anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong is still a ways off, but the good news is that filming doesn’t seem to be that far away.

The showdown isn’t slated to release until 2020, but it seems the film will start shooting on October 1st and will wrap up sometime in February of 2019 (via Omega Underground). Godzilla vs. Kong is shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be helmed by Adam Wingard, but fans of Kong: Skull Island should be pleased to hear that some of the same sensibilities of Kong will make their way into the upcoming showdown.

“Talking to Adam made me so happy because he, in particular, really understands the kind of anime, manga, mech sensibility that I was trying to bring to Kong,” Roberts told Collider. “He gets that and that was something that I fought so hard for and was so difficult to sort of realize to life through concept to execution with ILM [Industrial Light and Magic.] That’s one of the things I’m most proud of with him. I think he truly gets that and he truly wants to lean into this version of Kong that kind of was born from my crazy and stupid video game brain.”

The Monsterverse won’t just be getting a Kong Godzilla collision though, as the Godzilla sequel will introduce a plethora of iconic monsters to the fold. Whether any of them show up in Godzilla vs. Kong remains to be seen, but we wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case.

The movies have been mostly well received by fans. 2014’s Godzilla was produced on a budget of $160 million and brought in over $200 million domestically. Internationally it brought in over $328 million, resulting in a worldwide total of $529 million. Kong: Skull Island was produced for $185 million, and would bring in just over $168 million domestically. Internationally it fared much better with $398 million, resulting in a total worldwide box office of $566 million.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is up next on March 22, 2019, while Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on May 22, 2020. No direct sequel to Kong: Skull Island has been announced.