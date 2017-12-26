‘Godzilla VS Kong’ Rumored Filming Location Revealed

The epic throwdown between Godzilla and King Kong now has a place to call home.

The anticipated showdown between the cinema legends doesn’t hit for awhile, but it will start shooting relatively soon, and now we know where. Godzilla vs Kong is being produced by Legendary Pictures, and they will shoot most of their stage work in Atlanta, Georgia (via OmegaUnderground).

The Godzilla sequel King of the Monsters was also shot in Atlanta, though the original Godzilla was shot mostly in Vancouver. The Monsterverse then journeyed to Vietnam, Hawaii, and Australia to shoot Kong: Skull Island, though it seems they have found a spot they like in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be directed by Adam Wingard, but fans will still recognize much of the Kong that Jordan Vogt-Roberts created in Kong: Skull Island.

“Talking to Adam made me so happy because he, in particular, really understands the kind of anime, manga, mech sensibility that I was trying to bring to Kong,” Roberts told Collider. “He gets that and that was something that I fought so hard for and was so difficult to sort of realize to life through concept to execution with ILM [Industrial Light and Magic.] That’s one of the things I’m most proud of with him. I think he truly gets that and he truly wants to lean into this version of Kong that kind of was born from my crazy and stupid video game brain.”

Godzilla vs. Kong currently enjoys a 3.62 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote in here.

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to hit theaters on May 22, 2020, but will be preceded by Godzilla: King of the Monsters on March 22, 2019.

