Ahead of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, You Can Watch SpaceGodzilla’s Debut for Free

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova has been officially announced as the next major entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, and it might be setting up for its next major Titan debut as SpaceGodzilla’s debut movie is now streaming completely for free in the United States. A new follow up Godzilla x Kong feature film was announced to be in the works shortly after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire was revealed to be a massive success, but it wasn’t until earlier this week that it has officially gone into production. Along with the announcement that the film was underway, its official title was revealed as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was then confirmed that this new film would be titled Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, and has launched a wave of hilarious coincidences surrounding the new film. Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla is now available for streaming completely for free with YouTube in the United States (with English subtitles and you can find it here), and it’s lined up exactly with all of the theories launched about the new film. Not only does it feature the debut of the titular Godzilla clone formed in space, SpaceGodzilla, but it’s also launched a whole new wave of theories about what could be coming in the new film.

Toho

Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla Is Streaming for Free on YouTube

Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla is now streaming for free with YouTube, and it lines up perfectly with the announcement of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. While not much has been revealed about the new film itself as of the time of this publication, the title alone has fans excited that there’s a possibility that it will be going to space in its next entry. After everything that happened in the Hollow Earth in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, space seemed like a possible option as Kong and Godzilla have seemingly worked together to settle everything that happened on Earth thus far.

This title got fans thinking about Toho’s other monsters associated with space like Gigan, and most importantly SpaceGodzilla. This giant monster is immediately the first one that fans think of when it comes to “Godzilla in space,” and now that the film is streaming for free it’s just added more fuel to the fire. Now as we wait for the MonsterVerse to develop even further, fans can check out SpaceGodzilla’s original debut to help see why fans are so excited to possibly see the famous foe again.

Legendary / Warner Bros.

What to Know for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is currently scheduled for a release in theaters on March 27, 2027, and will feature Grant Sputore (I Am Mother) taking over as director for the follow up with a script from Dave Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Produced by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures with Toho overseeing Godzilla’s side of it all, Dan Stevens will be returning from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire alongside new members of the cast making their MonsterVerse debut such as Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill in mystery roles.

It’s yet to be revealed who Godzilla and Kong will be teaming up against with the new film, and SpaceGodzilla is very much possible if its a space baring villain. But then again, it’s also just as likely that fans will be introduced to a brand new Titan as well as that has been the trend for the MonsterVerse on a whole. There have been plenty of new foes introduced to circumvent Toho’s licensing, and that might happen again. But for now, check out SpaceGodzilla’s debut movie to get hyped for its possible return.