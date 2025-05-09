Will Godzilla x Kong: Supernova Bring SpaceGodzilla or Gigan to the MonsterVerse?

We now know the title of the third Godzilla vs. Kong movie, and with just one word Godzilla x Kong: Supernova promises to be the most explosive Monsterverse movie yet. While it’s unfortunate Adam Wingard, director of Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has to sit out this one, he has laid the groundwork for where the movie should go both in terms of plot and, more importantly, in terms of tone. The big question is, just like with any kaiju movie, who the antagonist will be. Godzilla and Kong have already clashed in their first two team-up movies, but by the end of them both they collaborated to take down a big bad. That will undoubtedly be the case this time, too.

A supernova is the explosion of a star. So, it stands to reason the antagonist of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will be cosmic in nature. And, while The New Empire brought in a pair of wholly original monsters for the oversized dynamic duo to fight, Godzilla vs. Kong had them go up against Mechagodzilla a classic kaiju of Godzilla movies past. Perhaps that will be the case this time, too. And, if so, there are two space monsters the IP has introduced who could very well be introduced to the Monsterverse: Gigan and SpaceGodzilla.

Who Is Gigan?

When it comes to cosmic kaiju, the most iconic in the extensive history of the Godzilla movies is undoubtedly King Ghidorah. He popped up multiple times in the Shōwa era and once in the Heisei era. One of those Shōwa era appearances was Godzilla vs. Gigan.

The plot of that film had a pair of extraterrestrials take over the body of a deceased teacher and his favorite student. Their goal? To open a monster-focused theme park with a Godzilla tower at its center. A Godzilla tower that just so happens to mimic its real-life inspiration by shooting a laser out of its mouth.

Of course, their goal isn’t to entertain the monster-loving people of Earth. It’s to take over the planet. And to do so they’ve brought in a pair of kaiju all their own: King Ghidorah and Gigan. As ferocious as Ghidorah is, Gigan is even more deadly. A bird-like cyborg with a big buzzsaw going up his belly, a three-point metallic beak, and giant claws for hands, he was the first monster to actually make Godzilla bleed on camera (the second and final of the Shōwa era was Mechagodzilla).

Now, it stands to reason the Monsterverse isn’t going to be replicating the plot of Godzilla vs. Gigan. Even by the outlandish standards of its respective era, it was pretty ludicrous stuff. But Gigan himself? Consider him very much on the table.

Who Is SpaceGodzilla?

Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla may be the worst of Godzilla’s Heisei era, but just about every G-fan on the planet agrees that its title antagonist is one of the best in the decades-long series history. With giant crystals on his shoulders and a larger frame, he looks a little different from his Earthbound counterpart, but all of the same parts are largely in place. He was essentially created when Biollante’s spores floated up into space at the end of that film, kicking off a process where the end result was a mutated Godzilla clone. After all, Biollante was part Godzilla herself.

In short, the origins of the character would need to change but SpaceGodzilla is still a viable candidate for Supernova. And, considering The New Empire‘s Skar King was an even more ill-tempered version of Kong, it’s not unreasonable to expect the next movie to feature an even more ill-tempered version of Godzilla.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is now filming. The cast features notable additions to the Monsterverse’s human lineup like Jurassic Park‘s Sam Neill, Sinners‘ Jack O’Connell and Delroy Lindo, and Stranger Things‘ Matthew Modine. Returning is The New Empire‘s Dan Stevens.

Who would you prefer to see in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, Gigan or SpaceGodzilla?

Stream Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Godzilla vs. Gigan on Max. Rent Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla on Amazon Video.