Marvel and DC Stars Who Won at the Golden Globes

Sunday’s 76th annual Golden Globes brought wins for numerous Marvel and DC stars, including top honors for Iron Man star Jeff Bridges and The Dark Knight trilogy star Christian Bale.

Black Panther, the groundbreaking Marvel Studios blockbuster that earned $1.3 billion worldwide, was the first-ever superhero film nominated in the prestigious Best Motion Picture – Drama category.

The Ryan Coogler-directed hit competed against Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, X-Men director Bryan Singer’s Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, and A Star Is Born, directed by Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers star Bradley Cooper. Bohemian Rhapsody ultimately took home the prize.

Other Marvel and DC stars up for awards included Aquaman‘s Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate), who lost Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama to Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Aquaman‘s Nicole Kidman (Destroyer), who lost Best Actress – Drama to Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Glenn Close (The Wife).

Nominees for Best Director – Motion Picture included Cooper and Adam McKay (Vice), who helped pen 2015’s Ant-Man.

Doctor Strange and Avengers: Endgame star Benedict Cumberbatch and Daniel Brühl, who portrayed the Avengers-splitting Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, were both nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, an award won by Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story).

Also nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, won by Bale, were Captain America: The Winter Soldier star Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun) and Guardians of the Galaxy star John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie).

Luke Cage and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Mahershala Ali took home gold for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Green Book, winning out over Star Wars sequel trilogy stars Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Adam Driver (BlackKKlansman), and Iron Man 2 star Sam Rockwell (Vice).

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League star Amy Adams was nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category for Vice alongside Amazing Spider-Man star Emma Stone (The Favourite), with Regina King ultimately winning the award for Beale Street.

Adams was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, won by Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora).

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Michael Douglas won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, beating out Batman Forever star Jim Carrey (Kidding) and Spider-Man: Homecoming star Donald Glover (Atlanta).

While Black Panther went home empty-handed — it earned two other nominations, for Best Original Song (Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars”) and Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson) — Sony Picture Animation’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse achieved a win for the genre, thwipping up the prize for Best Motion Picture – Animated.

Jeff Bridges, Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient

Veteran actor Jeff Bridges was celebrated with the annual Cecil B. Demille award, bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.”

Bridges, best known for portraying the slacking Dude in the Coen Brothers’ 1998 fan-favorite The Big Lebowski, portrayed ruthless businessman Obadiah Stane in Marvel Studios’ 2008 Iron Man.

The once close friend of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) betrayed the then-aloof playboy, nearly resulting in Stark’s death but inadvertently forcing the genius to manufacture the first Iron Man armor and emerge as the modern world’s flashiest superhero who would go on to save the world multiple times over as a member of the Avengers.



Bridges was introduced by Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Chris Pine, who co-starred with the 69-year-old actor in acclaimed 2016 drama Hell or High Water.

Christian Bale, Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Four-time Golden Globe nominee Christian Bale earned his second win for his portrayal of former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice, the Adam McKay-directed biographical dramedy centered around Cheney’s powerful strings-pulling in the administration of President George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell).

Bale portrayed Bruce Wayne and crime-fighting alter ego Batman in director Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy, launched with Batman Begins in 2005 before concluding with The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Mahershala Ali, Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, who won his first Academy Award in 2018 for Best Picture winner Moonlight, won his first Golden Globe Sunday for his role as Dr. Don Shirley in the 1960s-set biographical dramedy Green Book, which also took home the prize for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.



Ali portrayed criminal organization leader Cornell ‘Cottonmouth’ Stokes in Marvel-Netflix series Luke Cage before loaning his voice to Miles Morales’ (Shameik Moore) Uncle Aaron in Sony’s animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.





Glenn Close, Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Six-time Academy Award nominee and three-time Golden Globe winner Glenn Close won her third trophy Sunday for portraying Joan Castleman in drama The Wife.

Close joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, where she played Nova Corps commander Irani Rael.

Nova-Prime ultimately thanked a misfit band of unlikely heroes — Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) — for saving her home planet of Xandar from destruction at the hands of zealot Kree Ronan (Lee Pace).

Michael Douglas, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Nine-time Golden Globes nominee and three-time winner Michael Douglas, who also holds two Academy Awards, won his third trophy Sunday for his role as over-the-hill acting coach Sandy Kominsky in Chuck Lorre-produced comedy The Kominsky Method, where he stars alongside Alan Arkin (Argo, Dumbo).

Douglas also belongs to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays big-brained scientist Hank Pym, husband to the long-missing Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and father to Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) in both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The 74-year-old actor is next expected to reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Best Motion Picture – Animated

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the trophy for Best Motion Picture – Animated, beating out Disney-Pixar’s Incredibles 2, Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs, Mamoru Hosoda’s Mirai, and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The category, launched in 2007, has only been won by a non-Disney or Pixar production twice in its 12-year history. Spider-Verse marks the third non-Disney win, joining Steven Spielberg’s The Adventures of Tintin and DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon 2.