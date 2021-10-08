Gonzo and Pepe Preview Muppets Haunted Mansion’s Big Guest Stars

It’s officially Muppets Haunted Mansion day, as the much-anticipated movie is finally available to stream on Disney+. The new project features your favorite Muppets celebrating the Halloween season, though the Great Gonzo and Pepe decide to celebrate in a different way, as Gonzo looks to take on a grand and seemingly deadly new challenge in the Haunted Mansion. The Muppets aren’t the only ones crashing the party though, as there are a host of guest stars and cameos to look forward to, and who better to talk to about all those big appearances than the Great Gonzo and Pepe, who sat down with ComicBook.com for a bit ahead of the big Disney+ debut.

First, we wanted to know what fans can expect from the Halloween special, “Well, we’ve been thinking for years about doing a Halloween special. I mean, like 20, 30 years. And we finally decided to do it,” Gonzo said.

“Yeah. I think it’s fun because all the different Muppets get to play different roles again. They play different parts. And Gonzo and I get to go in and go through the journey together,” Pepe said, with Gonzo adding “Yeah, yeah, which is great.”

Since it won’t just be Gonzo and Pepe, who else can we expect to see in the Haunted Mansion? “Oh, yeah. Well, we just had so many great, great people in here,” Gonzo said, with Pepe adding “First, you’ve got to say Ed Asner.”

“Beautiful, beautiful Ed Asner. He was in it. It was wonderful to see him,” Gonzo said.

“Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Arnett, and Taraji”, Pepe said, though Gonzo was having a difficult time recalling the list, saying “I have a note here. I can’t read my note.”

“He doesn’t even know who’s in the specials, okay!,” Pepe said, but Gonzo was adamant he did, saying “No, I do! I do!”

“We just made the specials, okay? This thing, he works with all the peoples for long times, but he doesn’t even know who’s in it,” Pepe said. Gonzo replied, “I was in the trailer!”

They did team up to reveal a few more names, including Pat Sajak, Chrissy Metz, and Craig Robinson, and there are even more to look forward to, not to mention all of the other Muppets involved, including Kermit, Fozzy, Miss Piggy, and more.

You can find the official description for Muppets Haunted Mansion below.

“The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion. Inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located across the globe at various Disney Parks, the “Muppets Haunted Mansion” includes many hidden easter eggs for Disney fans and “Muppet-ized” sets and props that help immerse viewers in the storytelling experience. This marks the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special and features three new original songs, ‘Rest In Peace,’ ‘Life Hereafter’ and ‘Tie The Knot Tango’, a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, and spooky fun for families to enjoy together.”

Muppets Haunted Mansion is available to stream now on Disney+.

What did you think of Haunted Mansion? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Muppets with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!