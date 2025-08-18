Good Fortune’s Aziz Ansari Teases His Directorial Debut in Exclusive Preview

Those longing to see blockbuster comedies make a comeback at the theater have Good Fortune this fall. Aziz Ansari wrote and starred in his feature directorial debut, sharing the screen with Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves. The movie flips the script on familiar fables like It’s a Wonderful Life, admitting that money can’t solve everything, but it certainly helps. Good Fortune will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, giving critics a chance to weigh in before the movie hits theaters on October 17th. In anticipation of the big release, Ansari told ComicBook what he’s hoping fans will get out of this movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I hope they laugh and have a blast at the theatre with their friends and if they are thinking and talking afterwards, that’s great too,” Ansari said. The Parks & Recreation alum has been working on this movie for years now, and has been vying for a directorial debut even longer. Like many movie buffs, Ansari saw the lack of big-screen comedies as an issue in Hollywood, but he saw Barbie as an inspiring sign that the format could succeed in today’s theatrical landscape.

Aziz Ansari as Arj and Keanu Reeves as Gabriel in Good Fortune. Photo Credit: Eddy Chen

Good Fortune has some similarities to other hit comedies, and that’s no mistake. Fans should be particularly primed for the concept this fall after seeing Freakier Friday, and they may also see other apt comparisons like Trading Places, for example. Ansari meets those comparisons head-on by embracing them and satirizing them. He plays Arj, a man struggling to make a living, yet forced to debase himself for his wealthy L.A. boss, Jeff (Rogen).

While contemplating the indignity of his career in a Denny’s parking lot, Arj meets the angel Gabriel, who assures him that money would not solve all of his problems. To prove it, he uses his powers to swap Arj and Jeff’s lives, yet it’s the angel who is shocked to see that wealth really does solve many of Arj’s biggest issues. The upheaval traps Gabriel on earth, living and working among humans, and all three are in awe as everything unravels around them.

It’s the kind of irreverent subversion that’s likely to resonate with audiences today, yet it clearly has some real heart at its core. Hopefully, it satisfies the growing calls for more comedies at the box office, paving the way for others. Good Fortune hits theaters on October 17th in the U.S.