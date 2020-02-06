The Goonies Headed Back to Theaters for 35th Anniversary

The 1980s was a decade that spawned a lot beloved and iconic films, and The Goonies may just be the most beloved of them all. The 1985 Richard Donner directed, Steven Spielberg produced coming-of-age classic saw a group of kids attempt to save their homes from being foreclosed upon in the name of a country club’s expansion and, in the process, end up on an adventure to find long-lost pirate treasure. Now, in honor of the film’s 35th anniversary, Oregon Film and Travel Oregon will offer special public screenings of the film in five cities around the state.

According to a press release, the screenings are in support of both the Oregon Film Museum and the official Goonies Day celebration event held in Astoria, Oregon — the city in which The Goonies is set — which takes place June 4-7. The four-day event will offer fans an opportunity to hear stories about the filming of The Goonies from those who were there, bowling at “Chunk’s Bowling Alley”, and even head out on their own adventure with an interactive scavenger hunt.

“This celebration is dedicated to the amazing Goonies fans and the special places where it was filmed,” said Todd Davidson, Travel Oregon CEO. “We hope this June’s events will find Goonies lovers on location reliving one of the most beloved coming-of-age stories of the 1980s.”

“We’re so lucky as a state to have these creative partners to bring together a community to celebrate a film like this,” says Tim Williams, Executive Director of Oregon Film. “It’s always such a pleasure to remind people of the deep and exciting history this state has with film, and then gather together in places like Astoria to showcase famous Oregon locations” says Williams.

Screenings will take place at various locations across the state beginning at the Egyptian Theatre in Coos Bay on Saturday, March 21. You can check out the dates and locations for the specific screenings below and you can find out more about Goonies Day here.

Saturday, March 21 – Egyptian Theatre (Coos Bay) – 2pm and 7pm, tickets available at the Box Office.

Sunday, April 5 – Salem Cinema (Salem) – 2:15pm

Friday, April 10 – hq (La Grande) – 7pm

Saturday, April 11 – Churchill School (Baker City) – 7pm

Monday, April 20 – Old St. Francis Theatre (Bend) – 6pm

Thursday, April 23 – Broadway Metro (Eugene) – 7pm

