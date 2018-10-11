10 Goosebumps Books Ready for a Movie

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween is almost upon us, ready to provide a healthy dose of nostalgia for millennials and lighthearted scares for a new generation. Since R.L. Stine brought this series to life in 1992, it has become a mainstay amongst young readers and the 2015 adaptation of almost the entire series to the big screen made it clear that the concept hadn’t lost an ounce of fun or fright in the intervening years. Jack Black’s return for a sequel is cause for celebration and a trip to the theater for that rare family friendly October horror film release.

The film franchise provides audiences with a fictionalized version of R.L. Stine himself along with a set of Goosebumps books that actually contain the very monsters they are about. This approach allowed for many of the most monstrous covers and best ideas to be brought to life in the very limited time of two hours. However, with both an old and new wave of fandom supporting these movies, it’s worth considering which Goosebumps books might be able to stand on their own as unique features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve assembled a list of 10 of the absolute best Goosebumps stories (merging those with sequels for the sake of simplicity) to recommend some specific adaptations that would make for thrilling all ages movies if this franchise were to expand.

The Haunted Mask

Published: September 1993

The locked room is an essential premise for thrillers and horror movies alike, and The Haunted Mask reduced that trap to its smallest possible form. The terror of being locked into a mysterious mask, one that is transforming you and prevents reaching out for help, created a nightmare-inducing read for many young readers. It’s an idea with lots of visual possibilities as well, especially considering the perspective of the victimized Carly Beth.

Stay Out of the Basement

Published: July 1992

This classic Goosebumps tale blends the best elements of a classic Creepshow story and R.L. Stine’s love for parents as mad scientists with a father who creates a terrifying set of plants and even transforms himself into one. This threat that is coming from inside the house plays heavily on family dynamics, a sense of being trapped, and transformational body horror. With the right practical effects it could build some potent suspense before diving into the horror of what’s really in the basement.

The Curse of Camp Cold Lake

Published: June 1997

R.L. Stine set plenty of his stories at summer camps, but none exceed this cursed ghost story. Beyond the classic setting and mysterious revealing of the big twist, this story’s biggest strength actually emerges from its cast of characters. The protagonist Sarah struggles to overcome a wide set of fears and the bullying of her fellow campers doesn’t make that any easier. This conflict provides a big cast of characters and a relatable and scary hook in addition to the supernatural horror.

Night of the Living Dummy

Published: May 1993

Slappy the Dummy might be the most iconic Goosebumps villain, a stature that was only enhanced by his central role in the first movie. While Slappy has already been given lots of great moments in his schemes to free the many monsters contained in his fellow books, there’s something terrifying and simple about reducing the scope of a story to just being about a living dummy with murderous intent. It’s a concept that has been done in multiple other films and one that delivers some top-notch screams almost every time.

One Day at Horrorland

Published: February 1994

This concept comes close to the current film adaptations of Goosebumps with children encountering a wide array of real monsters in a familiar setting. In addition to all of the possibilities presented by a deadly theme park, this horror-themed location also allows a filmmaker to toy with a variety of classic monsters. The possibilities are almost endless as vampires, werewolves, and more make for unique scares and potential commentary on the evolving horror movie.

The Werewolf of Fever Swamp

Published: December 1993

One story formula that never gets old is the classic of a boy and his dog. Grady and Wolf face dual threats in one of the best Goosebumps books ever as Wolf is blamed for animal mutilations while a very real werewolf stalks the swamps. There have not been many werewolf movies recently, at least not many worth mentioning. This tale provides an excellent framework for not only a great Goosebumps adaptation, but a new werewolf movie that could be equal parts terrifying and moving.

A Shocker on Shock Street

Published: September 1995

Much like Horrorland, this terrifying theme park offers a buffet of monsters and devilish traps for any potential movie to play with. The addition of a well-meaning father having created the very world that threatens to kill his children brings an added element of suspense straight out of a Michael Crichton novel. While fans have already seen the giant Praying Mantis from the cover on film, that’s one sight that will never get old.

The Cuckoo Clock of Doom

Published: February 1995

This is one story that definitely deserves a feature length film as its terror has less to do with the evil cuckoo clock and more with the existential dread of your past changing in unexpected ways. It’s a time-travel story that offers one of R.L. Stine’s most deceivingly sinister stories. There are still plenty of notable images, but the real chills here are the big ideas it raises for young audiences.

Deep Trouble

Published: February 1994

Everyone who has seen Jaws knows the bone-chilling terror of watching a child alone in an ocean filled with danger. There are plenty of potentially deadly antagonists in Deep Trouble ranging from pirates to sharks, with the added supernatural element of mermaids. Altogether it makes for an action-packed story that would keep young audiences on the edge of their seat for an entire movie.

Welcome to Dead House

Published: July 1992

R.L. Stine’s very first Goosebumps installment remains one of his best, and it’s hard to believe that it launched a line of books intended for children. The house isn’t the real threat in this story; it’s the town that surrounds it and feeds off the lives of each new family to move in. An entirely undead town trapping a small family in their own home is simply a great idea for a horror movie, with or without the Goosebumps name attached.