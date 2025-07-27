Cult Horror Movie With Surprising The Sopranos Connection Is Finally Streaming

David Chase’s name is synonymous with his genre-defying classic series The Sopranos, which can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, millions of viewers know Chase to be the maestro of mob drama, which is exactly why it can be a harder pill to swallow when he moves into other genres of storytelling. The Sorpanos was the breakthrough success that was the culmination of Chase’s career in many ways: his work as a writer, director, and producer stretches all the way back to the 1970s, and you probably wouldn’t guess many of the titles on his filmography.

There’s currently a cult-hit horror film available on streaming that actually represents the creative effort of David Chase on two fronts. That film would be Grave of the Vampire (also known as Seed of Terror), a 1972 horror film, whose screenplay was written by David Chase, an adaptation of his own novel, The Still Life.

What Is Grave of the Vampire About?

The plot of Grave of the Vampire is about as dark and gritty as it gets, which should surprise no one who has seen The Sopranos. The story follows the origin of James Eastman (William Smith), a man born to a woman named Leslie, who was violently assaulted by a serial-rapist-turned-vampire named Caleb Croft (Michael Pataki). When James comes of age and his mother passes away, he becomes consumed with hunting down his vampire father and killing him. However, circumstances find James falling under the wing of his father without knowing his true identity. Eventually, the bloodlust shared by both father and son shatters the ruse, causing a bloody, violent fallout.

As stated: classic David Chase.

Few are going to be able to speak to the quality (or lack thereof) of Grave of the Vampire, as it came and went and has since fallen into the public domain. However, now that it’s streaming, fans can take a deep dive into Chase’s earlier work, which is really the only possible direction to go in, as he has slowed down his creative output with film and TV significantly since all the fame, acclaim (and profits) of The Sopranos. Ironically enough, he currently has another horror film in the works (official title TBD), which he will write, direct, and produce.

Grave of the Vampire can be streamed on Tubi and Prime Video.