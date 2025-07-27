Interview With the Vampire Gets Major Season 3 Casting News (Including a Fan Favorite Return)

When Interview With the Vampire returns for its third season in 2026, Lestat will be ready to rock — and that means some major changes to AMC’s series based on Anne Rice’s books. At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the fan-favorite series’ third season now called The Vampire Lestat as well as major casting news. The network announced casting for major characters including Gabriella, Marius, and Magnus as well as revealed that both Delainey Hayles and Assad Zaman are set to return as well, reprising their roles as Claudia and Armand respectively. You can take a look at the behind-the-scenes look at The Vampire Lestat in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

Season 3 Introduces Major Characters From Lestat’s Story

Image COurtesy AMC

Season 3 will see the introduction of some major figures from Lestat’s story and AMC has finally revealed who will fill the roles. Lioness star Jennifer Ehle is set to play Gabriella, Lestat’s mother and a character that showrunner Rollin Jones has previously described as being a “central character of Season 3.” Under the Banner of Heaven’s Christopher Heyerdahl has been cast as Marius, Armand’s maker, Slings & Arrows’ Damien Atkins as Lestat’s maker, Magnus, Black Cornflux’s Ella Ballentine as Baby Jenks, and Apples Never Fall’s Jeanine Serralles as Christine Claire, Lestat’s lawyer.

While all of the new characters will play important roles, it’s the arrival of Gabriella that fans have been perhaps most looking forward to and it’s one that will have major impact on Lestat, something that showrunner Rollins jones previously told Entertainment Weekly.

“She’s coming in like an asteroid in Season 3,” he said. “She’s about to destroy everything in her wake.”

Additionally, as was noted above, both Hayles and Zaman will return to reprise their roles as Claudia and Armand. While Hayles’ return as Claudia may be a bit of a surprise for fans — Claudia met her end in Season 2 of Interview of the Vampire — The Vampire Lestat will get to see Lestat tell his side of the story, with a side of rock and roll.

Meet Rock Star Lestat

image courtesy amc

As was revealed during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Season 3 will feature Lestat going full rock star — and Lestat actor Sam Reid will indeed be singing, something Reid spoke about recently

“The music came first, which is an odd way to go about a show that is so dialogue-heavy,” Reid said. “It was an interesting shift to go from very complicated, wildly structured sentences to melody and more simplified verses that made up music. I kind of flailed around and screamed around for a while.”

When Does The Vampire Lestat Debut?

While fans have gotten their best looks yet at Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire, fans will have to wait a little while for The Vampire Lestat to take the stage and rock out. The series is currently in production and it was announced earlier this year that Season 3 is aiming for a 2026 release date, but a firm date has not yet been set.