Green Lantern TV Show Gets an Update From James Gunn

The new era of DC's movie universe is starting to roll with new casting announcements left and right, and four new heroes have now been cast in addition to Superman and Lois Lane. Those newest castings included our first new Green Lantern of this James Gunn and Peter Safran era, and it will be Nathan Fillion bringing the beloved Green Lantern Guy Gardner to life on the big screen. There was some initial confusion since the role of Gardner had previously been cast for the Green Lantern Max series, but thankfully Gunn brought some clarity to it all when a fan asked him about it on social media.

Gunn welcomed the new additions of Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Eli Gathegi to the DC universe on Threads. That was followed by a question from jakeatron57 about Finn Wittrock, who had previously been cast as Gardner. The question was is the Lanterns show separate, or did Wittrock get recast. Gunn clarified that Fillion will be the Guy Gardner in all parts of the DCU.

On Threads, Gunn shared the report from Variety and wrote "True. Welcome to the cast of Superman: Legacy: Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. ❤️💙💛 " Then jakeatron57 asked, "The Green Lanterns show is not separate; Nate will play Guy in all parts of the DCU."

Gunn then responded and wrote, "The Green Lanterns show is not separate; Nate will play Guy in all parts of the DCU." This seems to mean that Wittrock was recast, and if that Max series does still happen and continues to involve Gardner, Fillion will be filling the role. Elsewhere in that initial article reveal, Safran addressed the new era of films and how fans can start from this point forward without having to go back to other films to understand what's going on.

"The good news is, if you've seen nothing that we've done before, you can watch Superman Legacy, you can watch Creature Commandos, you can watch Peacemaker season two, and you can watch Blue Beetle. All of that," Safran said. "We are trying to minimize audience confusion and maximize their enjoyment." Effectively, the new DCU begins with next month's Blue Beetle.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in their original statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

