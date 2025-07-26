10 Grossest Zombie Horror Movies Ranked

The zombie subgenre has long been a playground for horror filmmakers to explore societal anxieties, but it is also the undisputed home of cinematic gore. From the shambling ghouls of the 1960s to the sprinting infected of the new millennium, the undead have consistently provided a canvas for special effects artists to push the boundaries of what can be shown on screen. Because of that, the appeal of a great zombie movie often lies in its visceral impact, its ability to turn stomachs and challenge the audience’s endurance with scenes of unflinching carnage, bodily decay, and creative dismemberment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This list is a celebration of the most memorably disgusting zombie films ever made. The goal here isn’t to rank the best zombie movies ever made, but to spotlight the ones that are proud to be filthy, revolting, and hard to forget. Each selection earns its place through exceptional effects, a commitment to bodily destruction, and scenes that stay burned into memory.

10) Zombi 2

Image courtesy of Variety Distribution

Lucio Fulci’s 1979 Zombi 2 is an essential work of Italian horror, famous for its atmospheric dread and shocking bursts of graphic violence. The plot follows a group of individuals to a Caribbean island where the dead are rising from their graves, a fairly straightforward premise. However, Fulci’s zombies set a new standard for on-screen decay, depicted as shambling, worm-eaten corpses in a state of advanced decomposition. This commitment to realism established the director’s reputation as a master of gore.

Zombi 2‘s legendary status is cemented by a handful of unforgettable sequences. The most notorious is the slow-motion shot of a woman’s eye being impaled on a large wooden splinter, a moment of excruciatingly realistic body horror. Another audacious scene features an underwater confrontation between a zombie and a real tiger shark, resulting in the shark having its throat torn out. These scenes, alongside other graphic zombie attacks, make Zombi 2 a foundational example of gross-out horror, where the gore is both repellent and meticulously crafted.

9) 28 Weeks Later

Image courtesy of Fox Atomic

The sequel to Danny Boyle’s genre-redefining 28 Days Later, 28 Weeks Later takes the concept of the Rage Virus and unleashes it with unrelenting ferocity. The story picks up months after the initial outbreak, as NATO forces attempt to repopulate a secured zone in London. The plan inevitably collapses, leading to a second outbreak that is even more chaotic and brutal than the first. Based on its premise, 28 Weeks Later is a masterclass in kinetic horror, capturing the sheer panic of an infection that spreads in seconds.

The grossness in 28 Weeks Later is defined by its visceral violence. The opening scene, in which Robert Carlyle’s character abandons his wife to a horde of infected, is a harrowing display of survivalist terror. The film is filled with unforgettable moments of brutality, from an infected man using his thumbs to gouge out a victim’s eyes to the infamous helicopter sequence, where the rotor blades slice through a field of infected like a lawnmower. It’s a mean-spirited film that depicts its carnage with a terrifying realism that leaves a deep impact.

8) The Return of the Living Dead

Image courtesy of Orion Pictures

Dan O’Bannon’s horror-comedy The Return of the Living Dead introduces a new breed of zombie and a punk rock sensibility that sets it apart from George A. Romero’s work. When a toxic gas called 2-4-5 Trioxin is accidentally released, it reanimates the corpses in a nearby cemetery. These zombies are fast, intelligent, retain parts of their personality, and, most famously, specifically crave human brains to alleviate the constant pain of being dead.

The Return of the Living Dead is a showcase for groundbreaking and repulsive practical effects. Its most iconic creation is the “Tarman,” a zombie melted down into a skeletal, goopy, black corpse that shambles out of its barrel seeking brains. Other memorable effects include a bisected dog pinned to a wall and brought back to life, and a reanimated medical cadaver. The blend of dark humor with genuinely revolting creature designs, like the yellowed Half-Corpse that interrogates the protagonists, makes The Return of the Living Dead a masterclass in comedic gross-out horror.

7) Planet Terror

Image courtesy of Dimension Films

Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror, his feature from the Grindhouse double bill, is an aggressive homage to 1970s exploitation cinema. In the movie, a bio-weapon is unleashed on a small Texas town, transforming its residents into pus-filled mutants known as “Sickos.” As a result, the survivors, including go-go dancer Cherry Darling (Rose McGowan), whose leg is replaced with a fully functional machine gun, must fight their way through an onslaught of melting flesh and bubbling mutations.

Planet Terror operates on a principle of stylized over-the-top gore. Rodriguez fills every frame with repulsive imagery, from the pulsating blisters and liquefying bodies of the Sickos to Quentin Tarantino’s character melting into a puddle of viscera. The special effects in Planet Terror are intentionally exaggerated to achieve a grindhouse aesthetic, with exploding heads, surgically removed testicles, and other forms of extreme body horror presented for maximum shock value. Therefore, this celebration of schlock uses its relentless and creative grossness as a core part of its identity.

6) Re-Animator

Image courtesy of Empire International Pictures

Stuart Gordon’s film Re-Animator is a landmark of mad-science horror based on a story by H.P. Lovecraft. The movie stars Jeffrey Combs as Herbert West, a brilliant but obsessive medical student who invents a glowing reagent that can reanimate dead tissue. His clandestine experiments, conducted in a university morgue, result in a series of hyper-aggressive reanimated corpses that quickly spiral out of his control.

A commitment to practical gore effects makes Re-Animator one of the genre’s grossest entries. Its most memorable sequence involves the villain, Dr. Hill (David Gale), being decapitated, only for West to reanimate both his head and his body separately. This leads to a finale where Dr. Hill’s disembodied head commands his own body while also controlling an army of reanimated corpses. In addition, the climax of Re-Animator, featuring a sentient mass of reanimated intestines, is a work of such creative body horror that it has rarely been matched.

5) Day of the Dead

Image courtesy of United Film Distribution Company

The third film in George A. Romero’s original trilogy, Day of the Dead, is the director’s most nihilistic and graphically violent work. Set almost entirely within a claustrophobic underground military bunker, it follows a small group of scientists and soldiers at the breaking point. The tension between the scientists, who seek to understand and possibly domesticate the zombies, and the increasingly unhinged soldiers creates a powder keg that inevitably explodes.

This film represents the peak of special effects artist Tom Savini’s work. Given a proper budget, Savini created unflinchingly realistic gore that focused on anatomical detail. Day of the Dead features graphic dissections of captured zombies and numerous scenes of extreme violence, but its place in gore history is secured by the infamous death of the antagonist, Captain Rhodes (Joseph Pilato). In the climax, he is torn in half by a horde of zombies, and the camera lingers as they feast on his entrails while he screams his final words, “Choke on ’em!”

4) Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead

Image courtesy of Troma Entertainment

From the infamous schlock-maestros at Troma Entertainment, Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead is a musical-comedy-horror film that aims for maximum offense and gross-out humor. The plot centers on a fast-food chicken restaurant built on a sacred Native American burial ground, which causes anyone who eats the food to transform into zombified, chicken-human hybrids. The film is a relentless assault of low-brow gags, political incorrectness, and stomach-churning practical effects, making it one of the grossest experiences you can find.

Poultrygeist earns its high ranking through its sheer dedication to disgusting body horror. The film is saturated with scenes of explosive diarrhea, green-tinted vomit, and characters being graphically disemboweled. The transformations into chicken-zombies are particularly repulsive, featuring beaks tearing through faces and feathers sprouting from skin. One notorious scene involves a character’s penis being transformed into a chicken head that lays an egg, a moment that perfectly encapsulates the film’s commitment to tasteless grossness.

3) Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead

Image courtesy of XYZ Films

The Norwegian sequel Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead elevates the Nazi zombie concept to an epic scale of splatter-comedy. Sole survivor Martin (Vegar Hoel) escapes the first film only to have the arm of the undead commander, Herzog, surgically attached to his body. He discovers the arm possesses super-strength and the power to raise the dead, leading him to create his own army of resurrected Soviet soldiers to wage war against Herzog’s zombie battalion.

Dead Snow 2 is a symphony of cartoonish gore. Director Tommy Wirkola stages large-scale, daylight battle sequences and refuses to shy away from the carnage. The film is packed with inventive gross-out gags, including zombies being crushed by a tank, a man being decapitated by a defibrillator, and human intestines being used as a siphon for gasoline. This relentless dedication to finding new ways to destroy the human body makes Dead Snow 2 a shining example of the splatter subgenre.

2) Braindead/Dead Alive

Image courtesy of Trimark Pictures

Known as Dead Alive in North America, Peter Jackson’s 1992 film Braindead is widely regarded as one of the goriest movies ever made. The plot follows the meek Lionel Cosgrove (Timothy Balme), whose domineering mother is bitten by a Sumatran Rat-Monkey and transforms into a flesh-eating zombie. Lionel’s attempts to conceal her and her growing number of victims result in a house full of undead creatures, culminating in a house party that descends into an unparalleled bloodbath.

Braindead is the pinnacle of splatter cinema, with nearly every scene containing a new form of disgusting practical effect. Its most famous set pieces include an undead baby bursting from a woman’s body, a priest fighting zombies who “kicks ass for the Lord,” and a dinner scene involving pus-filled custard. The film’s climax, in which Lionel wields a lawnmower against a room full of zombies, is a legendary gore sequence that reportedly used 300 liters of fake blood. The sheer volume of its gore remains unmatched.

1) The Sadness

Image courtesy of Raven Banner Entertainment

The 2021 Taiwanese film The Sadness pushes the infected subgenre into the realm of pure depravity. The film centers on a viral pandemic where the infected are fully conscious, sadistic psychopaths who take immense pleasure in committing the most monstrous acts imaginable. The narrative follows a young couple attempting to reunite as the city of Taipei collapses into an orgy of torture and murder.

The Sadness earns its top spot because its horror transcends simple gore and ventures into profound psychological cruelty. The violence is extreme and relentless, with the subway massacre sequence standing as one of modern horror’s most disturbing set pieces. Still, the film’s true revulsion comes from the clear sadistic intent of the infected, who are shown graphically maiming, torturing, and sexually assaulting their victims with a smile on their faces. Specific gross scenes in The Sadness involving an eye socket and an umbrella are designed to be deeply upsetting in a way that typical zombie violence is not, making for a genuinely vile and unforgettable viewing experience.

What other zombie movies do you think belong on a list of the grossest? Let us know in the comments.