Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Dave Bautista Has One Tradition He Wants to Keep for the Marvel Sequel

Marvel Studios star Dave Bautista expects to be covered in a bright yellow something again when he returns as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Drax getting covered in yellow goo or liquid happens in both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. A fan on Twitter asked Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn if fans can expect to see it again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Bautista stepped in to answer. He replied to the tweet with, "I'm going to go out on a limb and guess a big fat YES!"

Some fans were surprised by Bautista's comedic take on Drax the Destroyer in these films. Gunn has spoken in the past to what makes the performance work as well as it does.

"Drax isn't funny because @DaveBautista is 'being funny' - he's funny because Dave plays the character honestly, expertly, & with heart," Gunn wrote. "As over-the-top as Drax can sometimes be, Dave's groundedness allows us to love him & laugh with him."

Whether Gunn follows through on the yellow-goo theory remains to be seen. Fans will have to wait a while for the answer. Rumors suggested that Guardians of the Galaxy would begin filming sooner than expected, but Gunn shot those rumors down. "This is not and never has been true," he wrote.

That wasn't the first time he had tried to dispel those rumors. He previously reminded fans that he still has to finish The Suicide Squad before starting work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"Whoever was telling you we were starting to film then was incorrect," Gunn tweeted. "I have a whole movie to finish here and I won't be done by then. But hi!!"

Marvel Studios has had to pause production on some projects due to the coronavirus pandemic. The studio also needed to shuffle its release schedule. Black Widow, first set for an early May release, will now open in November. That forced The Eternals back to February 2021.

Both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love and Thunder should have been filming this summer. Shang-Chi hit pause while Thor delayed the start of production. Both films also had their dates moved. Shang-Chi will now open in May 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters in November 2021.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness moved to March 22, 2022. The same year will see the releases of Black Panther 2 (May 6, 2022) and Captain Marvel 2 (July 8, 2022).

