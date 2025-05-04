Guardians of the Galaxy Star Will Poulter Rumored for Major DCU Hero Role

James Gunn may be pulling another Guardians of the Galaxy star over to the DCU. On Saturday, rumors began to circulate on social media that Will Poulter is in negotiations to take a role as Adam Strange in the DCU franchise. Poulter played Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and this deal would reportedly put him in the lead for a new streaming series on Max. If so, it’s not one of the shows we’ve heard about in the DCU before — officially or otherwise — but it does make sense that Gunn would want to work with actors he’s collaborated with before. So far, Gunn, DC Studios, and Poulter have commented publicly on this story.

The DC fan account Gunnverse posted about this rumor on Saturday, apparently from sources familiar with the negotiations between DC Studios and Poulter. They heard that Poulter would make his DCU debut in another show or movie first before headlining an Adam Strange series for Max himself. Insiders reportedly even said that this show is assembling a writers’ room already.

It’s hard to say how likely that is considering DC’s full slate. The studio has a clear plan for the story arc that it’s working on now, with six TV shows already on the slate. That includes Creature Commandos which premiered in December, Peacemaker Season 2 which is coming on August 21st this year, and Lanterns, which is expected in early 2026. The other three shows are officially in development, with no substantial updates in some time.

Still, fans are getting excited for the DCU after seeing how boldly it’s going to hit the big screen this summer. Superman premieres on July 11th, and it will include several heroes and villains that we know of, with rumors of more secret appearances. It feels like the anything is possible for this franchise right now, even an Adam Strange series.

Adam Strange is one of DC Comics’ oldest characters, first appearing in 1958. He is an archeologist studying ancient sites in Peru when he stumbles across a teleportation device that sends him to a planet called Rann. Strange learns about their advanced technology, and is able to travel back and forth between Rann and Earth whenever the teleportation is possible.

If Poulter is gearing up for a trip to Alpha Centauri, it sounds like the project is still a way off from hitting our screens. In the meantime, Superman kicks off the DCU’s main story on July 11th.