Guillermo del Toro Reveals His Picks for Top 12 Movies of 2018

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water went on to become one of the most praised films of 2017, ultimately earning him an Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture. The filmmaker has been working on a number of different projects, though he took time from his busy schedule to reveal his favorite films of 2018 on Twitter.

The filmmaker admitted that there were still films he has yet to see while revealing his 12 favorite films as Roma, You Were Never Really Here, Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Leave No Trace, At the Gates of Eternity, The Rider, First Man, Sorry to Bother You, Killing (from director Shinya Tsukamoto), The Favourite, Mandy, and First Reformed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With most of these films being some of the most acclaimed of the year, there aren’t any big surprises on del Toro’s list, though it does offer an entertaining peek into the mind of one of our most imaginative current directors.

The filmmaker has as diverse a resume as his favorite films, having delivered audiences compelling ghost stories, fantastical political parables, and a love story featuring a fish monster. Del Toro also delivered comic book adaptations with Blade II and his two Hellboy films, though he previously admitted he likely won’t be returning to the superhero genre anytime soon.

“When we did [Hellboy‘s] films (as when Blade II happened) I was doing it because these movies were scarce and -I thought- a rarity,” del Toro explained during a Reddit AMA. “Today it’s different. I am different too. I think my interest lie elsewhere. I still like the big arena films because I essay a great deal of things that come in handy on the smaller films, and it’s fun to take alternative vacations from each mode of directing.”

Del Toro continues to find unique perspectives in the world of filmmaking, as he is directing a live-action adaptation of the Disney classic Pinocchio. The filmmaker previously teased to The Hollywood Reporter that he’s drawing inspiration from Frankenstein’s Monster for the upcoming adventure.

“He’s a creature that is created through unnatural means from a father that he then distances [himself] from.” He added that Pinocchio “has to learn about failure and pain and loneliness.”

Other projects the filmmaker is working on is producing an adaptation of the book series Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and a new incarnation of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Stay tuned for details on del Toro’s many upcoming projects.

What do you think of del Toro’s favorite movies of the year? Let us know in the comments below!