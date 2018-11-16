Guillermo del Toro’s Bleak House Escapes California Wildfires With Only Minor Smoke Damage

The fire currently raging in California has caused an alarming amount of damage since it began on November 8th. Due to the fire’s location in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, many of the homes lost in the fire belonged to celebrities.

Luckily, that doesn’t currently include Bleak House, the museum-like home to Guillermo del Toro’s extensive memorabilia collection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just an update: Bleak House (I am told this morning) seems to be fine. Just minor smoke damage. I am aware about how much this fire has taken, how much has been lost- this is humbling and a blessing. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 11, 2018

del Toro is best known for directing Hellboy (2004), Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), and this year’s Oscar-winner for Best Picture, The Shape of Water. The director is huge fan of horror, an obsession that has led to an extremely impressive collection of more than 700 pieces of original art.

According to a profile done by The New York Times in 2015, Bleak House is home to countless treasures from concept sketches of classic Disney films to coffins to Alfred Hitchcock relics.

When the fire first began, del Toro tweeted that the house was in danger after having to evacuate on November 9th. Many fans were concerned for the filmmaker’s “house of horrors”, especially since he reportedly spends half of his paychecks on the collection.

While the director was quick to point out that “the gift of life” is the most important thing in this type of situation, we’re still happy to report that Bleak House is still standing.

According to a tweet update from the filmmaker, the house has only suffered some smoke damage. Since making this announcement on November 11th, del Toro hasn’t provided any updates about his home, which hopefully means it is out of danger.

His tweet also mentioned that this experience has been “humbling and a blessing,” acknowledging how much other people lost in the fire.

del Toro also took the time to tweet a tribute to the late Stan Lee, who passed away earlier this week. “Rest in Peace Stan Lee,” he tweeted, “A true world builder…”

While Bleak House remains safe, other celebrities were not so lucky. Gerard Butler lost his home as well as Shannen Doherty, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus, and Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson.

Guillermo del Toro currently has many projects in the works, including the upcoming Pinocchio film, which will be a darker take on the classic story.