Guillermo del Toro’s Most Underrated Horror Movie Returns to Streaming (Just in Time for His Frankenstein Debut)

There is only one Guillermo del Toro, and most film fans would probably agree that there will never be another filmmaker quite like him. The Oscar-winning director gives heart and humanity to the creatures the world has deemed monsters, while turning the mirror around to highlight the mundane faces that true evil chooses to hide behind. Whether it’s skyscraper-sized kaiju battles or gothic romances set in a haunted house, del Toro is a singular voice in the world of storytelling, and fans just got better access to one of his most underrated titles.

This month, Hulu brought del Toro’s Nightmare Alley back to its streaming lineup, giving subscribers access to one of the filmmaker’s most thrilling films. The timing of Nightmare Alley‘s streaming return couldn’t be better, either, because the director has another monstrous feature on the way over the next couple of weeks.

While Nightmare Alley is streaming over on Hulu, del Toro’s newest film will be released as a Netflix original movie (though it will also have a limited theatrical run). Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro’s imagining of what he has often called one of his favorite stories, is set to open in select theaters on Friday. The film will eventually hit Netflix on November 7th.

What to Watch Before Frankenstein

They’re on different services, but Nightmare Alley feels like one of the most necessary del Toro films to revisit before Frankenstein, given its dark tone and the whole “monster being created right in front of our eyes” type of story. It wouldn’t be surprising if there are a lot common threads between Bradley Cooper’s Stanton Carlisle and the version of Victor Frankenstein played by Oscar Isaac in this new take on Mary Shelley’s iconic tale. Stanton was a grifter that tried to take too much control of the world around him, only for it to haunt him in ways he never expected. That certainly sounds a lot like Victor Frankenstein, don’t you think?

As far as other Guillermo del Toro films to watch before Frankenstein comes out, there really isn’t a wrong answer — though some of his films are going to feel more like his new entry than others. Based solely on the trailer for Frankenstein, Crimson Peak feels like the del Toro movie that best matches its style and tone. The gothic haunted house tale from 2015 is another del Toro film that has seen its reception get more and more positive as the years have gone on. The fan-favorite romance is currently available to stream on Prime Video, though it’s leaving the service at the end of October, so you only have a couple more weeks to watch it there.