Guardians of the Galaxy Star Cast in Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman on Netflix

Guardians of the Galaxy's Alexis Rodney is joining The Gentlemen over at Netflix. The Guy Ritchie series has been stacking quite the cast and fans are excited to see what they can do over in the streaming world. Based on the 2019 action-comedy film, the eight-part series will follow Theo James' main character according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eddie Horniman is set to become the biggest cannibis farmer in Europe after his father leaves him the plot of land as an inheritance. Over in the U.K., the series is already filming. Ritchie will be directing the first two episodes and sharing the duties after. Miramax TV is excited to bring back one of its more star-powered properties with even more pop for a streaming audience. Ritchie, of course, created The Gentlemen and co-wrote the pilot for this series with Matthew Read. Executive producers for this effort include Marn Davies, Marc Helwig, Ivan Atkinson, Firth Tiplady and Will Gould.

Who is in that amazing cast? Well joining the Guardians star are Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian), Kaya Scodelario (Crawl, The Pale Horse), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley's Lover), and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch).

How Excited is Netflix to Partner With Ritchie?

As the quest for more and more original content gets more hurried everyday, the red brand is hoping big names like Ritchie and Esposito will allow this series to stand out. There's a good reason to be on The Gentlemen as the COVID-19 pandemic supercharged interest in older movies because of the inability for a lot of studios to film anything during the meat of 2020. If that weren't enough, it seems like the series creator is itching for people to see it as well.

"The world of 'The Gentlemen' is a little bit of me," Ritchie said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We're looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast."

What Happens in The Gentlemen Movie?

Here's how Miramax describes the movie this all stems from: "From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he's looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant)."

Are you ready for more of The Gentlemen? Going to ride this one out? Let us know down in the comments!