Guy Ritchie's Wrath Of Man Trailer Starring Jason Statham Released

Director Guy Ritchie and star Jason Statham unleash Wrath of Man in the official first trailer for the MGM action-thriller releasing in theaters on May 7. In Wrath of Man, a remake of the 2004 French film Cash Truck, "A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score."

Wrath of Man marks the fourth time Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen) directs Jason Statham: the Expendables and Fast & Furious star previously teamed with the Ritchie-directed Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver. Bill Block (Fury), Ivan Atkinson (Disney's live-action Aladdin), and Andrew Golov (Uncle Frank) produce the film scripted by Ritchie and Gentlemen story writer Marn Davies.

Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Jeffrey Donovan (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful), Laz Alonzo (The Boys), Raúl Castillo (Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead), Deobia Oparei (Game of Thrones), Post Malone, and Scott Eastwood (Suicide Squad) appear opposite Statham.

"I'm looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees," Ritchie quipped when announcing the film in 2019. Added Block, who backed The Gentlemen for Miramax and STX Films, "Working again with Guy Ritchie on our second collaboration together, alongside renowned actor Jason Statham, is a privilege, and we anticipate that the tone and flavor of these two longtime friends will resurrect nothing less than a true, genre classic."

Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham's Wrath of Man opens in theaters on May 7.