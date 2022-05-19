Disney Trick or Treat Funko Pops Launch at Funkoween 2022

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funkoween 2022 is drawing to a close, and it's been surprisingly light on Disney-themed releases. There was a big The Nightmare Before Christmas wave of course, but that was the only real highlight until they launched these adorable Halloween-themed Pop figures based on Disney icons Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck.

The wave features Mickey in costume as a jack-o'-lantern and Minnie in a candy corn-colored outfit. Donald Duck went one better with full-on candy corn cosplay. Trick or Treat Mickey, Minnie, and Donald Duck Funko Pops are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22). There are also some exclusives in the lineup, which are outlined below.

Glow-in-the-dark Skeleton Goofy – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Glow-in-the-dark Mickey Mouse – Amazon Exclusive

We're very happy to see some more Disney love in the Funkoween 2022. This wave reminds us of the Halloween Spooky Mickey and Witchy Minnie Pop figures that were released at the first Funkoween event in 2020.

You can keep tabs on all of the Funko Pops, Plush, and Soda figures that debuted at Funkoween right here via our master list. All of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases can be found here.