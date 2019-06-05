Hallmark to Debut First 2019 Christmas Movies in July

As of today, Monday June 3, there are 205 days until Christmas. That’s over six months between now and the season of good tidings and cheer, but if that is too long to wait for holiday-themed entertainment on television then we have some good news for you. Consider it an early Christmas present: Hallmark‘s first two Christmas movies for 2019 will debut on the network this July.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere Christmas Camp on July 7 at 9 p.m. ET. The film stars Lily Anne Harrison and Bobby Campo and will center on an advertising executive (Harrison) who has to bring in a new account — a traditional toy company. In order to learn more about the Christmas holiday (why she needs to do that isn’t clear in the synopsis), so she attends “Christmas Camp” and crosses paths with the owner’s son (Campo) and, well, it’s a Hallmark movie. There’s gonna be love for Christmas.

Then, one week later on July 13 at 9 p.m. ET, Hallmark Channel will debut A Merry Christmas Match. This film will follow a woman named Corey (Ashley Newbrough) who puts on an annual children’s Christmas pageant in the ski village she lives in in honor of her late father. When Ryder (Kyle Dean Massey) visits the antique store she works in, Corey begins to question whether she should have left the ski village to follow her dreams of being a theater director.

As for why Hallmark is choosing to kick off its Christmas movie offerings in July, there’s a solid reason behind it. Christmas Camp is part of the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ “Gold Crown Christmas” campaign which runs June 28 through July 14 and A Merry Christmas Match kicks off Hallmark Channel’s “Keepsake Christmas” running from July 12 through July 27. Both campaigns are part the networks’ halfway to Christmas events that run each year. The events usually air one brand new Christmas film per network during the events while also offering past favorites as well.

The two films also represent the first to new, original Hallmark Christmas movies for the 2019 season. Hallmark has a record 40 new holiday movies this year, with Lacey Chabert, Kristen Chenoweth and Candace Cameron Bure among those who will star in the various films. This year’s crop of 40 films will bring the number of Hallmark Christmas movies to around 214 total. That’s a lot of movies — and holiday spirit — to enjoy.

