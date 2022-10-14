Halloween Ends Is Peacock's Most-Watched Premiere Ever

Bad reviews and a franchise-low CinemaScore can't kill the boogeyman: Universal reports Halloween Ends is the most-watched film or series ever on Peacock over a two-day period, according to Deadline. Exact numbers aren't available, but smart TV data trackers Samba TV reported last year that at least 2.8 million smart televisions tuned into Halloween Kills in its first 30 days when that film went day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock in October 2021. The Blumhouse-produced Ends has been playing in theaters and simultaneously streaming on Peacock since late Thursday, October 13th, coming in under expectations at the box office with a $41.2 million opening weekend.

On streaming, Peacock's premiere of Halloween Ends has topped 2021's Halloween Kills — the middle chapter of David Gordon Green's rebooted Halloween trilogy — and such original films as Psych 2 and Psych 3, sci-fi romcom Meet Cute, and Blumhouse's own They/Them. Ends is streaming without additional cost for Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus subscribers.

The film, which is being promoted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), cut up a $58.4 million opening weekend when counting international showings; a strong performance for a film with a reported budget between $20 and $30 million.

"We are extraordinarily excited that Blumhouse once again delivered an incredible film and another No. 1 opening," said Jim Orr, Universal's head of domestic distribution. "Jamie Lee Curtis had audiences across North America engaged and terrified."

Still, the scariest thing about Halloween Ends may be its performance with audiences and critics. After receiving a "rotten" 41% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a poor audience score of 57%, Ends earned a franchise-low C+ grade on CinemaScore (which polls opening-night moviegoers).

Other CinemaScore-graded Halloween entries include 1998's Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (B-), 2002's Halloween: Resurrection (B+), 2007's Rob Zombie-directed Halloween (B-), 2018's Halloween (B), and 2021's Halloween Kills (B-).

Halloween Ends Streaming: How to Watch Online



Halloween Ends is now streaming on Peacock as of October 13th. Peacock Premium ($4.99/mo.) and Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/mo) subscribers can watch the new Halloween movie for free: there is no additional fee required.

Peacock is also available for free with ads, but only Peacock Premium and ad-free Peacock Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream Halloween Ends. New subscribers can sign up to watch 10,000 hours of limited content for free.

Halloween Movies in Chronological Order



Where to Watch the Halloween Movies Online



The new Halloween movie ends a saga that includes Halloween (1978), Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022). All 13 films in the Halloween franchise — including the Rob Zombie-directed reboot — are available for rent or purchase on such digital retailers as Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

Halloween (1978) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween II (1981) is streaming on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and USA Network.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) is streaming on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and USA Network.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, and DirecTV.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) is streaming on Fubo TV, the AMC+ Amazon Channel, the AMC+ Roku Channel, Shudder, the Shudder Amazon Channel, DirecTV, and Pluto TV.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) is streaming on Fubo TV, AMC+, the AMC+ Roku Channel, DirecTV, and Paramount+.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) is streaming on Fubo TV, AMC+, the AMC+ Roku Channel, DirecTV, Pluto TV, and Paramount+.

Halloween (2007) is not streaming for free, but is available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, DirecTV, Vudu, Redbox, and AMC on Demand.

Halloween II (2009) is streaming on Fubo TV, Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, DirecTV, and USA Network.

Halloween (2018) is not streaming for free, but is available to rent on Amazon, Apple TV+, Google Play, Microsoft, YouTube, DirecTV, Vudu, Redbox, Flix Fling, and AMC on Demand.

Halloween Kills (2021) is streaming on HBO Max and DirecTV.

Halloween Ends (2022) is streaming exclusively on Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus.