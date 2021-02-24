Hamilton Funko Pops Act 2: Pre-Orders Are Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit Broadway musical and Disney+ film Hamilton got its first Funko Pops way back in February of 2021. Today, we’re getting Act 2 with new Pops of King George, Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and Thomas Jefferson. Pre-orders for all of these new figures can be found here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now with a release date set for March/April 2022. Inside those links you’ll also find previously released common figures in the Hamiltion Funko Pop lineup. An exclusive King George with a different post (and without a cape) will be available at Walmart soon. You can also buy the entire new Hamilton wave in a set here at Walmart in a bundle with a Pop protector.

Funko went big with the first wave of Hamilton Funko Pops, producing six common Pop figures that cover many of the most popular characters: Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, Eliza Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Peggy Schuyler, and George Washington. There are also Pocket Pop Keychains of Alexander Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler, Aaron Burr, and George Washington. Walmart also has an exclusive Pop of Hamilton in a blue coat available to order right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re unfamiliar with Hamilton, you can watch the movie here on Disney+. The launch of Hamilton on Disney+ was wildly successful – even Star Wars: The Mandalorian couldn’t match it. An official description can be found below.

“HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre – a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.”

The Hamilton film was shot at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, and it features the entire original cast. That includes Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Phillip Soo, Jasmine Cephas, Okieriete Onadowan, and Anthony Ramos. The film was directed by Tommy Kail.