Harley Quinn and Barbie Star Margot Robbie Wants to Direct Movies

Margot Robbie has become a beloved part of the film world, thanks to iconic performances as Harley Quinn, Barbie, and Tonya Harding. The actress has also positively impacted the industry from behind the camera, producing a wide array of films and television shows through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. As Robbie's filmography only continues to grow, some are definitely curious about what the future holds for her — and apparently, that could involve directing movies and television shows. According to a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, while Robbie is currently focused on acting and running LuckyChap, she "would also like, perhaps, to direct someday."

"It's easy to put female names on a list," Robbie says elsewhere in the interview about the current state of the industry. "It's a bigger hurdle to get someone to bankroll [a] project. We still have a long way to go in that regard; that ship is going to take so much longer to course-correct."

When will Margot Robbie play Harley Quinn again?

While it's unclear exactly when and what Robbie would have be her directorial debut, the idea of her adding that component to her repertoire is definitely going to intrigue some fans, especially those who love her portrayal of Harley Quinn. Robbie has been a driving creative force in Harley's onscreen portrayals, particularly in 2020's Birds of Prey, and has expressed a desire to return to the character sooner than later.

"No, I've had enough of a break. I'm ready to do her again," Robbie revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year. "I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one year period, but that was a while ago now. I'm always ready for more Harley!"

Will there be a Gotham City Sirens movie?

One popular possibility for Robbie's next Harley appearance has been Gotham City Sirens, a long-gestating spinoff that would follow the team-up of Harley, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman. When the film was irst put into development would have been directed by Suicide Squad's David Ayer, with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn. In the years that followed, the project was put on hold in favor of 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Hatrley Quinn).

"Whilst I was researching [Harley] I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that," Robbie told Nerdist in a previous interview. "I was like, 'Wow, there's so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!' So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women? Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds of Prey you can pick any grouping for that, and I thought that might be the perfect platform to introduce some female characters who might really have some legs in the DC Universe."

What do you think of Margot Robbie wanting to direct?