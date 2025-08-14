Harley Quinn Gets Venomized in Incredible Marvel and DC Crossover Cosplay

As if Harley Quinn weren’t frightening enough, she just got a major powerup in a new cosplay by Harley Hernandez. She posted as a version of Harleen Quinzel hosting the symbiote Venom at several conventions over the last year, and this month she teamed up with photographer NYCosplayer to take over social media. Hernandez’s posts have blown up on Instagram and TikTok, as well as the r/cosplay community on Reddit this week. The concept of Harley both enthralled and empowered by Venom would be interesting on its own, but Hernanez has brought it to life in a bizarre mixture of horror and hilarity.

“We are… Harley Quinn, puddin’,” reads one of Hernandez’s best captions for this one-of-a-kind cosplay. It looks like Harley and Venom have never crossed paths in any officially licensed media, but this work of fan art captures their potential perfectly. The symbiote permeates one of the diamond shapes over Harley’s eye, oozing out from there and taking over her hand with a mesmerizing claw-like prop as well. Venom even coats Harley’s baseball bat, showing up where his host needs him most.

Hernandez’s choice of goth attire for this cosplay is perfect as well, and it’s hard to miss the prop hanging at her waist. The mask depicts “The Batman Who Laughs,” a supervillain introduced in the DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Metal event by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo. However, Hernandez’s version has playing card patterns on its forehead and a generous application of lipstick, indicating that it might have more in common with Harley than Joker.

According to her Instagram, Hernandez first put this cosplay together last summer for appearances at conventions and other fan events, including New York Comic Con. She has continued building on it since then, with tweaks to the props, costume, and makeup along with more support from other creators and photographers. She has also put together some other unforgettable outfits, including Wednesday Addams and Stain from My Hero Academia.

Harley Quinn is always a popular pick for cosplayers, and it’s exciting to see creators coming up with their own twists on the character while bringing her to life like this. As for Venom, it’s interesting to imagine how the symbiote could empower other characters from throughout geek culture — if he could accept them as hosts.

You can find the latest iteration of Harley Quinn in her self-titled animated series now on HBO Max. The live-action Venom movies are streaming now on Disney+, Starz, and Netflix.